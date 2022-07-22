Chinese TikTok owner ByteDance has increased its lobbying spending in the US by 130%





TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, had its biggest lobbying quarter ever, spending more than $2.1 million in the second quarter to lobby the US government, according to its disclosure filed in a database on Wednesday. federal data.

This represents a 130% increase over ByteDance’s spending in the previous quarter and marks the first time it has topped $2 million in a single quarter since it first recorded lobbying disclosures in 2019. The company spent about $4.7 million on lobbying in 2021, according to the disclosures.

The company lobbied on a variety of issues. One of the pieces of legislation he discussed was the U.S. Online Choice and Innovation Act, the key antitrust bill that would prohibit dominant tech platforms from favoring their own offerings over those of competitors who depend on their services. He also lobbied the two iterations of a major funding bill aimed at boosting US competitiveness against China, a handful of online privacy bills, a defense spending bill and a bill to ban TikTok from Department of Homeland Security devices.

ByteDance engaged with both houses of Congress during the quarter as well as executive agencies, including the Departments of Commerce, Defense, State, and the Executive Office of the President, according to the filing.

The lobbying disclosures do not specify exactly what ByteDance was lobbying for, and the parent company and TikTok did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

Chinese ownership of TikTok has complicated its relationship with Washington, as many lawmakers are skeptical about the security of US user data while believing Beijing could compel ByteDance to hand over information.

TikTok said it does not store US user data in China and will not pass such information to the Chinese government. But lawmakers’ skepticism has persisted, and was recently reignited by a BuzzFeed News report that found that Chinese ByteDance employees could access non-public US user data. A TikTok spokesperson told BuzzFeed at the time that it was constantly working to validate its security standards, including through independent third-party testing.

Shortly before this article was published last month, TikTok published a blog post announcing that, through its partnership with Oracle, it has “changed the default storage location for US user data” so that ” 100% of US user traffic is routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

“We are still using our US and Singaporean data centers for backup, but as we continue our work, we plan to remove US users’ private data from our own data centers and failover entirely to Oracle cloud servers located in the United States,” the company added.

