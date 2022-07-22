House panel says Trump chose not to act in attack on US Capitol | January 6 hearings





Donald Trump refused for hours to call off the deadly attack carried out by a group of his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the House select committee investigating the insurgency said during its hearing on Thursday. during prime time.

The committee shared testimony from former White House aides indicating that Trump repeatedly rejected calls from his senior advisers and even members of his own family, including his eldest daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, to publish. immediately a statement calling out the mob that is invading the Capitol.

As Trump watched media coverage of the Capitol attack from the comfort of the White House dining room, the mob carried out violence that ultimately left several people dead, the committee said.

Ultimately, this is not, as it might seem, a story of inaction in times of crisis, but rather the final action of Donald Trump’s own plan to usurp the will of the American people and stay in power, said the Democrat. Elaine Luria, who co-led Thursday’s hearing with Republican and committee member Adam Kinzinger.

More than three hours passed between the end of Trump’s speech to supporters at the Ellipse near the White House and his tweet telling the insurgents to go home.

Around this time, a group of Trump supporters violently attacked law enforcement officers tasked with protecting the Capitol and vandalized the building. Members of Congress, who had gathered on Capitol Hill to certify Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election, hid from rioters and feared for their lives as the president stood by.

President Trump didn’t fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the crowd to go home. He chose not to act, Kinzinger said.

Republican congressman condemns Trump’s ‘disgrace and dereliction of duty’ video

Trump only decided to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol once it became clear that their attempts to disrupt Congressional certification of the election would prove futile, the committee argued. In a now infamous video message shared on Twitter on the afternoon of Jan. 6, Trump told the rioters to disperse while congratulating them.

Go home. We love you. You are very special, Trump said in the video.

Whatever your politics, whatever you think of the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this: Donald Trump’s conduct on January 6 was a supreme violation of his oath of office and a complete dereliction of duty to our nation, Kinzinger said. It is a stain on our history. It is a disgrace to all those who have sacrificed and died in the service of our democracy.

Sarah Matthews, a former White House press secretary who resigned after witnessing the insurgency, testified Thursday that Trump had dismissed earlier efforts to end the violence. Trump was even reluctant to call for peace in a tweet until his daughter Ivanka told him about it, Matthews said.

To me, his refusal to act and call out the crowd that day and his refusal to condemn the violence was indefensible, Matthews said. And so I knew I would quit that night.

Even the day after the uprising, Trump refused to acknowledge that he had all but lost the election. The committee released excerpts from Trump’s address to the nation on Jan. 7, in which the then-president challenged various aspects of his team’s script.

I don’t mean the election is over, Trump said in a clip. I just want to say that Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over.

Trump says I don’t mean the election is over in video message video

Appearing before the committee on Thursday, Matthew Pottinger, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser, said the lies in the election of former presidents and the resulting insurgency have weakened Americas global standing.

Jan. 6 helped foster a perception that I think emboldens our opponents, Pottinger told the committee Thursday. I have heard many friends in Europe, allies in Asia, close friends, supporters of the United States say they are concerned about the health of our democracy.

As Trump’s advisers begged him to act on Jan. 6, a horrifying scene unfolded on Capitol Hill. Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence was escorted out of the Senate Chamber for security reasons and demanded that the US military come to the Capitol to end the violence.

Despite Pence’s best efforts, Trump has consistently refused to act.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, asking them to help stop the violence, former White House officials testified.

The committee played a clip of Kushner telling investigators that Republicans on Capitol Hill, including McCarthy, seemed scared when he spoke to them.

In the face of these potentially life-threatening conditions, congressional leaders persevered in their efforts to certify the election results. The committee showed never-before-seen footage and images of House and Senate leaders asking when they could return to work, even as they hid from rioters in a safe place.

Other leaders have kept their oath to do the right thing, Luria said. She later added that President Trump did not then and does not have the character or the courage to tell the American people what his own people know to be true. He is responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the select committee who appeared virtually at Thursday’s hearing due to a diagnosis of coronavirus, announced that the panel will hold additional hearings in September.

The announcement comes amid growing speculation that Trump will soon announce another bid for the White House in 2024. Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican vice chair, argued that Trump’s actions on January 6 should disqualify him from its functions.

Every American must consider this: Can a president who is willing to make the choices made by Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 violence ever again be entrusted with any position of authority in our great nation? Cheney said Thursday.

