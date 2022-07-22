U.S. Army Pacific floating equipment stockpile undergoes first test





According to Brig. General Jay Bartholomees.

The Army’s pre-positioned stock is strategically placed around the world for units to access in theater in response to emergency or urgent operational needs. In Europe, over the past few years, the service has begun to retire APS and exercise equipment to ensure the right balance of capability is available to units and ready to deploy.

Army Pacific had its first chance to test its APS-Afloat capability this March in the Philippines during Exercises Salaknib 22 and Balikatan 22. as part of Operation Pathways, a larger in-theatre exercise. The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division used it from ships designed to house full sets of equipment and spare parts that the army expects to need in the event of crisis.

It took a lot of coordination with the Philippine government, but it was a great opportunity to place not only forces, but also theater combat equipment in key terrain with the Philippine military, Bartholomees, who is in charge. of U.S. Army planning and operations in the Pacific. , Defense News said in an interview.

Operation Pathways grew out of both Pacific Pathways, a nearly decade-old series of exercises, and Defender Pacific, originally envisioned as a large, division-sized exercise that began in 2020.

Afloat APS is maintained by the Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston and is the only floating stock in theater. There are four other terrestrial APS sites in the Indo-Pacific area of ​​operations.

By using APS-Afloat, the military also saves money and connects exercises more easily because equipment is able to move between locations and keep forces forward on the battlefield, Bartholomees said.

Learning from experience in the Philippines, the service is working to ensure that equipment is laid out in an appropriate combat configuration on ships so that they can be loaded and unloaded in the most optimal manner to meet the contingencies, he said.

While only an infantry brigade combat set was used in the first exercise, the army has several other types of sets that it would like to use in future exercises to support the army and the force. joint on the theater, said Bartholomees. He is now looking to continue to evolve his APS-Afloat through exercises in 2023 such as Talisman Saber in Australia.

Recognizing the success that units in Europe have seen through the employment of APS in exercises and rehearsals, the service in the Pacific seeks to replicate and increase the number of operations it conducts in using this ability.

We can’t wait for them to be needed, Bartholomees said.

The military is still working on how best to configure its APS in the Indo-Pacific as threats evolve. Some APS already in place in places like Japan are essential for an effective response in the region, he said.

Land-based and afloat APS have their advantages, Bartholomees said, but the bottom line with army prepositioned stocks is that their dispersal and flexibility provide multiple options in the Indo-Pacom theater.

