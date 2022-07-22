Which UK retailers offer discounts?





Several UK retailers have agreed to cut some costs as part of the government’s household support campaign. photo: PA

Some of the UK’s largest retailers have agreed to cut checkout costs as part of a new Help for Households campaign aimed at helping Britons cope with the cost of living.

Companies such as Asda, Sainsburys (SBRY.L) and Amazon (AMZN) have agreed to sign the Help for Households government initiative to give people a helping hand.

What is Home Support?

The deal, agreed to by the government’s cost of living business Tsar David Buttress, is designed to reduce checkout costs, provide entertainment and ensure access to services needed by families during summer vacation and beyond.

What deals are included?

Discounts include Sainsbury’s “Family Meals for Five”, a budget-friendly dining idea for a family of four and under five.

Asda has also expanded its plans to allow children under the age of 16 to purchase a full meal at any time of the day at Asda Cafes across the UK.

The London Theater also allows children to watch the West End show for free with a paying adult in August, with half-price tickets for two additional children in the same group.

Kids can dine for free at Morrisons Cafe, and Vodafone (VOD.L) is promoting a mobile social plan of 10 per month.

Hollywood Bowl (BOWL.L) and Puttstars are offering 25% off 10-pin bowling and mini golf games before 11am during school holidays.

Along with the new initiative, some deals are a continuation of other support plans the company is already running.

This includes Amazon’s new “Home Support” page, which provides free entertainment like Freevee and Amazon Music, as well as access to educational resources for school-age children and affordable essential groceries.

Meanwhile, Virgin Media O2 has expanded the list of services they can access without consuming their mobile data allowance and added fuel poverty, debt advisory and financial aid agencies as part of broader measures targeting those most struggling with the cost of living. . Danger.

O2 and Virgin Mobile’s customers can access National Debtline, Business Debtline, Turn2us, Debt Advice Foundation and National Energy Action without the use of mobile data.

Any more help?

The campaign will also offer new discounts around Christmas and when kids start school this fall and energy rates are expected to rise further. Secured deals are displayed on the government’s new Help for Households website, where people can find them in one place.

The deal builds on the 37 billion household aid packages already provided by the government, including tax cuts and support for energy, childcare and transportation costs.

As British families struggle to earn a living, the government’s online cost of living assistance page has been visited more than 2.2 million times.

According to the latest figures from the National Statistical Office, inflation has reached 9.4%. Rates are now at their highest level since 1982, putting more financial pressure on households.

Experts warn inflation will continue to rise, as the Bank of England (BoE) says inflation could reach 11% this year.

Inflation is at an all-time high

Rosio Concha, which one? The Director of Policy and Advocacy said: “Millions of people will struggle to make a living in the coming months, so governments are working with businesses to help consumers find value for money when everyday necessities are too expensive. It’s right to get it. It is growing at an astonishing rate.

Companies in essential sectors such as supermarkets, energy and telecommunications play a particularly important role in helping the most financially vulnerable and providing easy access to best value deals.

“Overall, price transparency will prove key. So supermarkets should introduce clear unit prices so shoppers can easily compare items and find the best value options. Similarly, more social tariffs, such as within the broadband sector, are It has to be advertised well. More than 2% of our eligible customers are currently registered with social tariffs, which is not enough.”

