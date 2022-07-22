New York resident tests positive for polio, first US case reported in nearly a decade





A New York resident has tested positive for polio, the highly contagious viral disease that can cause muscle weakness, paralysis and death, state health officials said Thursday.

The New York State Health Department said the person who tested positive for the disease lives in Rockland County, about 30 miles north of Manhattan.

The last known case of polio recorded in the United States was in 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The New York State Health Department and Rockland County Health Department are urging health care providers to be on the lookout for new cases.

Health departments have also said people who are not vaccinated against polio should get vaccinated and those at risk of exposure should be given a booster shot. The county is hosting vaccination clinics in the coming days.

Many of you may be too young to remember polio, but when I was growing up, this disease struck fear into families, including mine, said County Executive Ed Day. The fact that it’s around decades after the vaccine was created shows you how relentless it is. Do the right thing for your child and the greater good of your community and get your child immunized now.

The type of polio the Rockland County resident has is “indicative of a chain of transmission from an individual who received the oral polio vaccine,” the New York State Department of Health said. The oral vaccine has not been used in the United States since 2000, indicating that the virus may have originated somewhere outside the United States

Polio cases were reduced dramatically in the 1950s and 1960s after the vaccine was developed.

It usually enters the body through the mouth “usually through hands contaminated with fecal matter from an infected person,” according to the New York State Department of Health. “Respiratory and oral-to-oral transmission through saliva may also occur.”

Poliomyelitis is highly contagious and a person can spread the virus even if they have no symptoms, which can take up to 30 days to appear.

