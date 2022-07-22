UK’s old property tax favors the wealthy OECD | OECD





Compared to other countries, conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), UK property taxes are outdated and favor the wealthy elite.

The report said the surge in real estate prices in 38 OECD countries is cause for concern and should be limited by stronger property taxes.

In a series of recommendations hard to read by proponents of low property taxes, the Paris-based organization said the government could cut taxes on workers’ income by raising taxes on property.

The OECD, which presented a six-item plan for property tax reform, says countries looking to boost economic growth by cutting taxes on property transactions are supporting sky-high prices and favoring the already wealthy segments of society.

Residential real estate has become a top investment for most people in developed countries, accounting for around 80% of all property investments over the past decade. About 90% of bank loans are mortgages.

Last year, the Resolution Foundation think tank said the government should raise property taxes to make up for part of the $3 trillion it has gained from rising property prices over the past two decades.

Home prices have soared since the 2008 financial crisis, when UK house prices fell on average by around 15%. Prices rose 12% over the year to May, according to the most recent official figures, despite concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine and the growing likelihood that the UK will suffer a recession later this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the time cut stamp duty on housing transactions by up to $500,000 in response to the economic downturn caused by the first pandemic lockdown. House prices have risen more than 20% in the past two years.

In its annual review of housing taxes, the OECD has identified a number of ways to improve the design and functioning of housing taxes.

It criticized the state for allowing annual property taxes based on outdated values ​​that did not reflect current trends.

The UK’s only annual tax on the Residential Real Estate Council tax is based on a system of banding using home values ​​that started in 1993. It has been widely criticized by economists who argue that it favors residents of larger homes that have risen in value over the past period. 30 years.

The report highlights that housing is a major asset for most households and plays an even more important role in middle-class households, along with self-owned homes, which make up an average of 60% of middle-class wealth.

Nevertheless, high-income, high-wealth and older households make up a disproportionate share of total housing wealth. The report said the unprecedented rise in house prices over the past 30 years has made it increasingly difficult for younger generations to access the housing market.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD Center for Tax Policy and Administration, said the tax on income could be reduced if the government pursued additionally funded property tax reforms.

In the face of unprecedented housing market challenges, he said it is more important than ever to ensure that housing taxes are fair and efficient.

There is considerable scope for countries to improve the design and functioning of their housing taxes, and this report offers several policy options to help countries implement reforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/21/uk-outdated-property-taxes-favour-the-wealthy-says-oecd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos