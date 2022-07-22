Michael Langley: US Senate set to confirm Marines’ first four-star black general in 246 years





The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday held a confirmation hearing for Langley, who is named commander of U.S. Africa Command, which oversees the country’s military presence in Africa. If confirmed by the Senate, he will be the Marines’ first four-star black general. In the 246-year history of the Marines, 73 white men have achieved four-star rating.

“It is a great honor to be the President’s nominee to lead AFRICOM of the United States,” Langley said during Thursday’s confirmation hearing. “I am grateful for the trust and confidence he has given me.”

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Langley graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and has served in the Marine Corps since 1985. The son of a U.S. Air Force veteran who served 25 years, Langley has commanded at all levels and served on multiple continents, being deployed to countries including Japan and Afghanistan during his career.

Langley holds several advanced degrees, including a Masters in National Security Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College as well as a Masters in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College.

Last year, Stars and Stripes reported that Langley was one of six black generals in the Marines. differences regarding racial segregation until President Harry Truman officially desegregated the military in 1948. Due to longstanding racial disparities and diversity issues in the military, some military officials sought to address the racial prejudice throughout the armed forces. A 2020 CNN review of data provided by the Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs revealed the stark reality that black military personnel are less likely to become officers and, therefore, are more likely to be seriously injured while serving by compared to their white colleagues.

In his opening statements, Langley spoke about the difficult international security environment and the systemic effects of the current global tensions in Africa as well as the challenges the continent specifically faces. He said he hoped the command would continue to address issues of strategic competition and extremism in Africa while integrating diplomatic efforts.

“I am excited to engage across government to faithfully carry out the policies and orders of the President and the Secretary of Defense,” Langley said in the conclusion of his opening statements during the audience.

