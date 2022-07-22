UK Conservative leadership race has gone crazy 11 times – POLITICO





Click play to hear this article

LONDON Blame the unseasonably hot weather.

It’s not uncommon for Westminster to go a little wild when British summer finally arrives, but even the record-breaking heatwave explains the jaw-dropping, shocking and frankly surreal nature of the race to replace British-born Boris Johnson. Unable to. Prime Minister.

With the congressional phase of the Conservative Party leadership primaries finally over and the remaining candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss roaming the country to save the party’s grassroots, POLITICO takes you to the dizzying culmination of a glorious contest so far. 4,567,575 days left.

A random MP throws a hat into the ring.

Forget the vast experience running the UK economy, sanctioning Vladimir Putin or closing big trade deals with distant countries. Rehman Chishti waltzed into the contest without such a burden. Little-known MPs Gillingham and Rainham served two full days as junior foreign ministers and decided that he now had the powers he needed to seize the most powerful offices in the land.

For Chishti, it’s not a slick PR trick from the Westminster elite. Instead, he started with a video he shot himself in his garden and a cover photo for the 2011 New Statesman magazine cover, briefly mentioning himself.

Despite high expectations, Chishti dropped out a few days after failing to secure a single backer, but made it clear that he had no regrets. A true inspiration for all of us.

A woman faints during a speech, and Nadhim Zahawi continues casually.

There’s nothing more prepared to lead than a bold push through a speech on tax policy while a woman in the audience is stunned to the roar.

And, as the Daily Express puts it, you need a real man to keep going as if nothing had happened, and the others in attendance worry about themselves over trivial issues like “does the other person fall apart”. Is it too hot here? , and guys, is she still alive?

Saj sweats over little things.

Speaking of the heat, early Tory hopeful Sajid Javid, just beginning Boris Johnson’s tenure, made it clear that he didn’t race into the race with a ready-made logo or slick video, unlike his cool-breasted rivals. Stupid things like preparing and choosing a launch site other than the planet Mercury.

Instead, The Saj, armed with a triumphant smile and a bundle of emergency papers, would wipe her extremely sweaty hair while avoiding press questions about the tax haven in the sweltering Westminster heat.

Truss gets lost at the start of his campaign.

The Liz Truss campaign was not afraid to admit that Britain was going in the wrong direction.

And in a powerful performing arts that was sadly lost by most of the journalists present, Truss ended his campaign launch by literally acting out this sense of profound national drift.

Brilliantly playing the role of a dumb politician, Truss weaves a complex visual story in which an incumbent cabinet minister struggles to find a simple way out.

Alas, this powerful metaphor was wasted on those who exist. Vulgar commentators have suggested that Truss has basically found no way out of his campaign room. Let go of your thoughts.

Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Corbyns long-lost brother

There are few who claim to be Margaret Thatcher’s true successor and call themselves a ‘maniac Marxist’ like a privately educated and Brexit-backed billionaire.

Welcome to the chaotic world of Conservative leadership rivalry where Rishi Sunak, who supported Britain’s departure from the European Union before leaving the European Union and spoke of her goodwill for a small country in her speech after the speech, found herself portrayed as a socialist by the former president. welcome. Cabinet colleagues, right-wing newspapers, good people know others.

You might think this is a sign that the Conservatives’ center of gravity has shifted somewhat when the former hedge fund boss, who wore 3,500 suits and 400 sneakers, is suspected of fomenting a proletarian revolution from his peloton. We couldn’t comment.

Wrong time, wrong place, big discussion

See, we understand it: A televised leadership debate probably sounded like a good idea. Especially after a few pints. Point out policy differences, open yourself up to public scrutiny, and get a few attacks on the Labor Party. What could be wrong?

Instead, viewers were treated in a surreal way, angering the political party that had been in power for 12 years, angering the horrific economic situation, discussing whether the current president was an outright liar, and revealing the secret he hated. Cut your own policy in half.

Why should the public trust us?” On real live TV, aspiring Prime Minister Kemi Badenoch asked about the lines the opposition Labor Party had already pleasantly laid out for social media. He said, “We didn’t exactly choose glory.”

Actually they didn’t. The format was so successful that by the start of the third debate, all major candidates had been eliminated.

A Contest That A Too Dirty British Senior Official Had To Start Investigating

All leadership contests are a bit tricky from time to time. But we know the seriousness of when Britain’s top civil servants have to intervene to end the fight.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is another fun weekend with political pranks after a confidential government discussion detailing that aspiring Penny Mordaunts’ position on gender self-identification has mysteriously entered the public domain. will send Mordaunt described the revelations as a slander of her tenure.

Confirming the investigation, Case warned that competitive campaigns are paramount to ensuring that public resources are not used to support leadership campaigns.

This would be some comfort to Team Mordaunt, who never considered using public resources to support their leadership campaign.

Others call each other ‘wake up’ all the time.

I woke up, you woke up, everyone woke up.

The nominees had a great time proving that their fellow right-wingers are the snowflakes of millennials eager to undo the entire Conservative party with the wrong pronoun.

Badenoch had the most fun replacing the gender-neutral toilets on the campaign grounds with hastily written men’s and women’s signs. Mordaunt, on the other hand, raised the bar for British political discourse by telling activists and journalists: The prime minister needs a will. There is no woman like me.”

How enlightening as we await the anointing of a new leader.

Penny Mordaunt’s boss calls her lazy on the radio.

Trade Minister Anne Marie-Travelyan decided to try something new for this year’s Ministerial Performance Review. In other words, the failure of Deputy Secretary Penny Mordaunt to be broadcast live on national radio.

Trevelyan, who backs rival contender Liz Truss, told LBC that when pressured about Mordaunt’s attitude, “There were a number of times she wasn’t there. That would have been useful.” “Other ministers picked up the pieces.”

It triggered another big use of Thursday’s limited parliamentary time. Mordaunt, looking a few seats away with Trevelyan, spoke to the House with a deep sarcasm. “

We only have 6 more weeks to empty each other in the elevator.

Penny plans a new national theme song

Campaign on the Rock? Time to shoot the big guns.

Fighting to survive the competition, Mordaunt turned to crowd-pleasing policy ideas that addressed the British economic woes and quelled revived calls for Scotland to become an independent nation. This is the new national ‘Theme Song’. No, neither do we.

She thinks it’s the kind of thing that makes people think, excites people, and makes them think about who we are.

One stumbling block: The UK already has great national theme songs. Mordaunt was out of the race a few hours later.

And finally… Margaret Thatcher Cosplay

Of course, because this is perfectly normal and routine. Roll in the summer!

For #C4Leader, Liz Truss recreated the look of Margaret Thatchers from the 1979 election broadcast to the last detail. pic.twitter.com/pqzJPADQsl

— Andrew Gunn 🇺🇦 (@ASGunn) July 15, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/11-times-uk-tory-leadership-race-nuts-rishi-sunak-liz-truss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos