Russian travel in Africa problematic for US interests, general says

US senators evaluating President Bidens’ nominees for two influential military assignments said Thursday that Russia’s spread of influence in volatile parts of Africa undermines US interests and implored the two to prioritize the dilemma emerging policy, if confirmed.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee called on Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, Bidens’ nominee to lead U.S. Africa Command, to detail how he would work to counter the activities of Russia on the continent. He claimed they were problematic and would become a priority pending full Senate approval of his promotion.

Langley appeared before the committee alongside Army Lt. Gen. Bryan Fenton, chosen by Bidens to head U.S. Special Operations Command.

Civilian killings soar as Russian mercenaries join fight in West Africa

Lawmakers have expressed grave concern over Moscow’s use of the Wagner mercenary group to raise Russia’s profile on the continent, pointing to the group’s activities in Mali, where back-to-back military coups have destabilized the region and, they argued, gave Russia a foothold in West Africa.

They also feared that Russia’s growing influence on the continent could crowd out the United States from Africa’s rich commodity mining sector, paying particular attention to rare earth minerals such as cobalt, a component essential rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, used in mobile phones, electrical appliances. vehicles and many other products.

In Africa, Eastern Europe battles Russian narrative on Ukraine

Lawmakers also expressed concern over Russia’s recent success in rallying support from African leaders against Western sanctions. Senegalese President Macky Sall, chair of the African Union, issued a public appeal last month following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking Western countries to lift punitive measures targeting food products, especially cereals.

The West has blamed Russia for triggering a global food crisis by invading Ukraine and blocking its grain exports, among the world’s largest, from leaving Ukrainian ports. Moscow has also been accused of stealing Ukrainian grain and selling it around the world as if produced in Russia.

There’s significant work to be done to tell the right story, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said during Thursday’s hearing.

It pains me to see African leaders accepting misinformation about the causes of this hunger epidemic in Africa, he added, arguing that it is imperative that American leaders do more to win the narrative war. .

After 246 years, the Marines are gearing up for their first black four-star general

Kaine and other senators have appealed to Langley, who is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, to consider his next role not just as a military post, but also as a diplomatic one. Langley agreed with this interpretation of the work and with the growing threat that Russian expansion in Africa posed to American interests.

The Wagner Group, they have bad intentions, Langley said, noting that the organization has helped proliferate Russia’s already large portfolio of arms sales to Africa.

By partnering with opposition movements, including the military coup leaders in Mali and governments in other parts of Africa, the Wagner Group has helped amplify Russia’s footprint beyond its sales of already considerable weapons, which account for nearly half of the continent’s military equipment imports.

It only brings fragility, especially in fragile countries, Langley said, promising that if confirmed, we will re-engage, reset and demonstrate that we are still the partner of choice.

