Chronic disease makes the UK workforce most sick in developed countries





Ever since Tsar Nicholas was rumored to have coined a phrase describing the Ottoman Empire in 1853, the sick in Europe has been a metaphor for decline. But for the UK in 2022, it is an accurate diagnosis of a fundamental problem that only appears in the UK.

When the Covid-19 pandemic got caught up in a year-long cycle of recurring virus waves and the accompanying social and economic restrictions, significant displacement of the workforce was seen from the UK to the US, the EU and even everywhere. Oceania. Millions have left their jobs to recover from the fight against the virus, to care for vulnerable relatives or children trapped at home, or to retire early.

So it’s no surprise that the UK’s workforce is less than it was at the end of 2019. But so far, it’s not been clear how exceptional the UK is in this regard, and what’s causing the displeasure.

In many countries, they return at about the same rate as people leave the labor market. In the EU, there were 5.8 million missing workers by the summer of 2020, but by the end of 2021 the rate of inactivity has returned to its pre-pandemic trend. All but one of the 38 OECD member countries have completed or are progressing to a workforce recovery by the first quarter of 2022.

Not in the UK. The British line continued to rise as rates of inactivity fluctuated in 37 countries. Only among developed countries, the number of working-age Britons who are neither employed nor looking for work has increased in nearly every quarter since the end of 2019, and the first quarter of 2022 was higher than at any time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Chronic disease is a major driver of this delayed recovery of work. Of the nearly half a million British 15-64 year-olds who are missing from work, two in three cite organ disease as a reason for not finding or not finding a job. It would be easy to blame the UK for handling the virus, but the data suggests it isn’t.

First, almost all countries have been affected by the same virus in the past two years, with very similar outcomes in terms of hospitalizations. The UK phenomenon cannot be explained unless the same level of virus transmission causes chronic unemployment elsewhere.

Second, in Spain, where the pandemic trajectory closely followed the UK, not only did all missing workers return to the workforce, but the level of economic activity due to prolonged illness did not move at all during the pandemic. The same goes for other European countries.

Third, there was an increase in chronic disease in the UK before the outbreak of the epidemic.

With the direct impact of Covid ruled out, the rest of the most plausible explanations are grim. We may be witnessing the collapse of the NHS, with hundreds of thousands of patients unable to receive timely treatment and as their condition worsens to the point where they cannot receive treatment. to work. In the UK, 332,000 people who have waited more than a year for hospital treatment are nearly equal to the 309,000 who have been removed from the workforce due to long-term illness.

As this is the gateway to diagnosis and treatment, difficulties in accessing primary care will almost certainly also have an impact. 47% of Britons say it is now difficult to reach a general practitioner, up from 19% in 2012 and 27% say they are avoiding appointments this year because the process is too difficult. in 11%).

Covid is undoubtedly a factor in the ongoing crisis for the NHS through staffing absences, additional pressure on hospitals, and limited ability to work through the backlog. But while health systems in other countries are proving to be resilient, the UK is on its knees.

The virus may be the closest cause of the sluggish economy, but it’s not the ultimate cause, and the latter must be addressed to heal the UK workforce.

[email protected], @jburnmurdoch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/c333a6d8-0a56-488c-aeb8-eeb1c05a34d2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos