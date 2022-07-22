Russia fails to destroy US HIMARS systems: Pentagon





Russia has so far failed to destroy any of the rocket launchers the United States has sent to Ukraine to aid in the ongoing war, according to Chiefs of State Chairman Gen. Mark Milley -joint major.

Milley, speaking at a press conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Wednesday, said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army had not destroyed any of the artillery rocket systems at high mobility (HIMARS) provided by the United States.

“To this day, those systems haven’t been taken down by the Russians, and I knock on wood every time I say something like that,” Milley told reporters. “And they are [Ukrainians are] being very effective at using them, employing precision weapons against targets.”

The Ministry of Defense has previously said HIMARS systems are having a “significant impact on what happens on the front lines” in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Austin announced at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that the United States would send four additional M142 HIMARS to Ukraine, bringing the total to 16. In addition to rocket launchers, Austin said the Biden administration would also soon send more munitions for HIMARS and “precision-guided artillery munitions, tactical vehicles and other urgently needed support.”

Last week, Ukraine said it was able to destroy two Russian ammunition depots in the southern Ukrainian town of Nova Kakhovka using American-made HIMARS. Additionally, the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially destroyed the vital Antonivka road bridge in the southern Kherson region after hitting it with HIMARS, the Kyiv Post reported on Wednesday.

Austin praised Ukraine’s use of arms during Wednesday’s press conference.

“The Ukrainians have made excellent use of HIMARS, and you can see the impact on the battlefield,” he said.

Milley also pointed out that the Ukrainians have “effectively used” the rocket launch systems, “with strikes against Russian command and control nodes, their logistics networks, their field artillery near defense sites and many others. targets”.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, also told Newsweek last week that Russian forces have been in “panic mode” since HIMARS arrived in Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, recently told Russian state news agency TASS that the Russian military destroyed a launcher and the loading vehicle of a US-made HIMARS.

When the Pentagon was contacted for comment on the TASS report, Newsweek was referred to transcripts of recent Defense Department briefings, but was not immediately able to find a case in which it addressed the allegedly American-made HIMARS. destroy.

Newsweek also contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment and to confirm that it had not destroyed any US-supplied HIMARS.

