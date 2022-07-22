UK Supreme Court Hearing in Scottish Independence Case in October | News





A court will decide whether Scotland can hold a second referendum next year without Westminster’s approval.

The UK Supreme Court has said it will hear the case in October to decide whether the Scottish government can hold an independent referendum without the consent of the London government.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon is planning to hold a new vote next year, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected it.

The Supreme Court says Sturgeon has set interim dates for the hearing on 11 and 12 October after he instructed Scotland’s Chief Justice to refer to the legality of the new referendum.

Provisional dates for a hearing before the Lord Advocate before the Supreme Court have been set for October 11 and 12, 2022 (Michael Mars’ term). More information can be found in the News section of our website. https://t.co/D0nGfvExcO

UK Supreme Court (@UKSupremeCourt) 21 July 2022

The case will be heard about a year before Sturgeon aims to hold a ballot according to a bill issued by the government that must come into force on October 19, 2023.

Scottish voters rejected independence in the 2014 referendum, with 55% against and 45% in favor.

The British government claims that the problem was then resolved. Johnson, who resigned as leader of the Conservative Party earlier this month, reiterated that the referendum for independence should be a once-in-a-generation vote.

In a letter to Sturgeon on Wednesday, he reiterated the government’s position, saying the UK has more pressing issues to address.

As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, we cannot agree that now is the time to reexamine the questions the Scottish people have clearly answered in 2014 by Johnson, who will be elected in September.

Sturgeons’ Scottish National Party (SNP) argued that Britain’s exit from the European Union, opposed by a majority of Scots, would mean that the issue should be re-voted.

Party supporters of independence won a majority in last year’s Scottish general election, and Sturgeon says he has given the Scottish government the power to hold a new independence vote.

Sturgeon said Scotland’s democracy would not be taken prisoner by Lee or any other prime minister.

She added that Scotland will have the opportunity to choose independence in 2023 either through a referendum or a general election.

On 28 June, Sturgeon announced that it had asked permanent resident advocate Dorothy Bane to refer a draft bill to the Supreme Court to see if the government had the authority to cast such a vote without London’s approval.

If the courts rule against the referendum, the SNP treats the next UK general election, expected in 2024, as a de facto referendum, and takes its stand on the single question of whether Scotland should become an independent nation.

Poll service Savanta ComRes found last month that voters are still divided on independence issues and those who oppose leaving the UK have the narrowest gap between those in favor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/21/uk-supreme-court-to-hear-scottish-independence-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos