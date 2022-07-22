Sprinter Noah Lyles sets American record in 200 meters and wins world title in 19.31 seconds as American men take top 3 spots at athletics championships





EUGENE, Oregon. — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and looked at the clock. Not seeing what he was hoping for, he waved his hand dismissively and returned to the track to celebrate what was yet another long-awaited victory in the 200 meters at the world championships.

Oh, but tonight would keep getting better.

The clock which, for a moment, indicated “7:32 p.m.”, adjusted a notch to “7:31 p.m.”. It means he broke the hallowed American record of 26-year-old Michael Johnson – a mark that for decades seemed unattainable.

“I was very worried if that number was going to go from a ‘2’ to a ‘1’,” Lyles conceded after Thursday night’s historic win.

It made.

Then, seconds later, the scoreboard that at first bore only Lyles’ name appeared with the names of the two finishers behind it: Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton of the United States. The United States had swept the 200, just as it had the 100 four nights earlier.

Lyles clapped his hand four times on the track, straightened up and ripped off his jersey. He grabbed his presenter’s medal, then walked over and hugged his family and grabbed an American flag – one of many that were needed at the first world championships to be held in the United States.

The sweep gave the United States 22 medals in seven days.

“America, like, is picking up medals left and right,” Lyles said. “It feels good because I’ve been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I’ve been on the platform.”

Lyles’ 19.31 was the third fastest time in history, behind only Usain Bolt’s 19.19 in 2009 and a 19.26 run two years later by another Jamaican, Yohan Blake, then that he was briefly pushing Bolt to supremacy.

But Johnson and those golden shoes that crossed the finish line in 19.32 at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics also hold a titanic place in track history. Johnson led it 352 days before Lyles was born. The number “19.32” has sat there, teasing and taunting, for decades — a particularly impressive mark for any fast kid with big dreams in the early 2000s.

“I didn’t want to see ’32’, I didn’t want to share a record,” Lyles said of his reaction immediately after the race. “Nobody wants to share a record. I think even Michael Johnson doesn’t want to share a record. So I was just begging him to change.”

BACK TO BACK AND A NEW AMERICAN RECORD IN THE 200M FOR NOAH LYLES

19.31 breaks Michael Johnson’s 19.32 record by 0.01 [email protected] | @TeamUSA

(via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/aonYFnQ8VL

SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 22, 2022

Hours after the win, Johnson was on the track talking with Lyles as a few dozen fans soaked in the scene. Lyles said they had never met before. Johnson held up Lyles’ arm as fans took photos of the former and new American record holder.

“He just said he had a great run,” Johnson told an Associated Press reporter when asked what they were talking about. “He said he worked harder than he ever had. I think he ran a nice curve. And so, that was fantastic.”

Lyles’ victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaicans another gold medal in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second fastest time in history, to beat teammate, 100-metre champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, by 0.36.

Only defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, who won bronze, prevented a consecutive Jamaican sweep.

Jackson’s time is only less than the time of 21.34 set by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Jackson said her victory was fueled by an error at the Olympics last year , where she slowed down the curve and finished fourth in her preliminary heat. She called it a stupid mistake, a mistake she hadn’t seen once.

“I never wanted because I never wanted it to play in my mind and think it might happen again,” she said.

While the Jamaican medalists were the same as four nights ago – Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won bronze in the 100m, finished seventh in this one – the Americans put a completely different trio on bar.

Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell topped the 100. This time it was Lyles, Bednarek – the Olympic silver medalist who broke a toe in December at home while setting up a wardrobe – and Knighton, who is now the youngest medal-winning individual sprinter in track history at the world championships.

Knighton’s 19.49 earlier this year made him a slight favorite in this race and created what was billed as a rivalry with Lyles. It was Lyles, 25, who beat Knighton last month at the Nationals and waved his finger as he crossed, a not-so-subtle message that he wasn’t giving in to his young rival.

“Everybody tried hard to be great, and they did,” Knighton said. “I mean, he broke the American record.”

But Lyles would be the first to admit that his biggest competition in recent years has been himself. He was once seen as the track’s solution to its Bolt problem – namely, who to turn to to capture eyeballs after the sport’s most oversized personality retired.

But the pandemic hit.

Lyles, who considers himself an entertainer at heart, suffered from traveling alone and competing in front of empty seats. He was unwavering about his mental health issues and how difficult it was not to be able to run alongside his brother, Josephus, who is part of the USA relay group this week.

“The sanity I had at that time is what makes that moment so great,” Lyles said. “Because it shows you can weather a dark storm and come out better.”

This week the crowds were back, and the trip to Oregon was easy. Lyles said he felt more “me” than he had in a while.

Then he got out and ran like that.

Although time tells it best, the race he ran was, indeed, a beauty.

Arms pumping like a machine, his 5ft 11in frame – two inches shorter than Johnson and half a foot shorter than Bolt – hugged the inside line of Lane 6 as he rounded the curve. It was over after that. When Lyles reached the straight, two body lengths separated him from Bednarek in lane 5. When Lyles reached the finish line, the gap between him and second place was three full strides.

“It’s definitely the start of my life,” Lyles said of his first 100 yards.

The 100 seconds wasn’t bad either.

“And it’s only going to get faster,” he said.

