Border inspectors accuse Britain of handling migrants arriving by boat





LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) – An independent border quarantine station has condemned Britain’s handling of migrants arriving by small boat from France as unacceptable, inefficient and inefficient.

The number of people attempting dangerous crossings across the straits to enter Britain has risen sharply. The government faces criticism that border controls are too weak, and says those seeking asylum are being treated inhumane.

The investigation, led by Border and Immigration Chief Inspector David Neal, was released on Thursday and focused on the initial handling of migrants at two government centers between December 2021 and January 2022.

“These migrants crossed the strait in serious conditions,” Neal said. “Many people, including children and women alone, were vulnerable and at risk and the way they treated them when they arrived in Dover was unacceptable,” Neal said.

“Because the Ministry of Home Affairs has failed to put in place better systems and procedures in crisis response over the past three years and turn it into a business as usual.”

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said the department accepted the report’s recommendations. A spokesperson said almost all relevant work had already been done, including the closure of one of the sites and the opening of a new facility.

“We have changed the way we manage the arrival of migrants,” the spokesperson said.

In November 2021, 27 people died while trying to cross the strait in an inflatable dinghy. It was the worst accident in the strait, sparking a game of blame between Britain and France.

London has announced a new immigration policy to send migrants to Rwanda for processing, but has run into legal problems.

The report said the government’s response to the surge in migrants arriving in Dover on Britain’s south coast has exposed loopholes in security procedures and put vulnerable migrants at risk.

The number of people entering by small boat increased from 8,486 in 2020 and 1,834 in 2019 to 28,526 last year. Most of the migrants came from Iran and Iraq.

Neal also criticized record keeping as “inexcusably terrible.”

Report by Muvija M. Edited by William James, Toby Chopra and Frances Kerry

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

