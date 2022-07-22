US Authorities Arrest Former Coinbase Executive Alleging Insider Trading





US authorities have charged three people with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading using crypto, one of whom was a former chief product officer at Coinbase Global .

In an announcement Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York Field Office, said it had filed an indictment against the former chief of produces Coinbase Global, Ishan Wahi, as well as its brother. Nikhil Wahi and his associate Sameer Ramani. The trio allegedly used confidential information obtained by Ishan from Coinbase regarding the tokens that would be listed on the exchange to make approximately $1.5 million in earnings by trading 25 different cryptocurrencies.

Three charged in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading whistleblower scheme https://t.co/cdTcwQQOau

US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) July 21, 2022

According to authorities, Ishan was aware of certain information about the listing of cryptocurrencies on exchanges controlled by Coinbase in his capacity as chief product officer from August 2021 to May 2022, a period that encompassed the launch dates of the tokens. The US prosecutors office alleged that from June 2021 to April 2022, Ishan passed information related to the launch date of the tokens to his brother or Ramani to invest in cryptocurrencies before an anticipated price increase due to a major exchange like Coinbase listing the asset. The indictment specifically mentioned $7,000 in profits from trading Tribe (TRIBE), $13,000 from Alchemix (ALCX), Gala (GALA), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and Powerledger (POWR), and $900,000 from XYO.

The trio allegedly used the insider trading scheme on at least 14 separate Coinbase public listing announcements, using multiple Ethereum blockchain wallets to make and transfer purchases, and accounts on centralized exchanges in other people’s names. Authorities arrested Ishan and Nikhil in Seattle on Thursday while Ramani remains at large.

Although the allegations in this case relate to transactions made on a crypto exchange rather than a more traditional financial market, they still constitute insider trading,” FBI Deputy Director Michael Driscoll said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also announced its own parallel charges against the two Wahis and Ramani, saying that at least 9 of the 25 assets the trio allegedly engaged in insider trading were securities that made money for them. $1.1 million in earnings from POWR, Kromatika (KROM), DFX Finance (DFX), Amp (AMP), Rally (RLY), Rari Governance Token (RGT), DerivaDAO (DDX), LCX and XYO. The regulator filed a lawsuit alleging that the three individuals violated anti-fraud provisions of securities laws. The SEC said it was seeking a permanent injunction, reimbursement and civil penalties.

“We are not concerned with labels, but rather with the economic realities of an offering,” said SEC Chief Enforcement Officer Gurbir Grewal. “In this case, these facts allege that a number of the crypto assets at issue were securities and, as alleged, the defendants engaged in typical insider trading prior to their listing on Coinbase.”

Related: SEC Reportedly Launches Insider Trading Investigation

Many in the crypto community became aware of some of the alleged incidents in the case in April, when online sleuths discovered that several Ethereum wallets had purchased large amounts of six tokens, sparking insider trading allegations. ahead of a major listing announcement by Coinbase. CEO Brian Armstrong said at the time that there was always the possibility that someone inside Coinbase could, knowingly or unknowingly, leak information to outsiders engaging in illegal activity and that the exchange would conduct investigations and coordinate with outside law firms as necessary:

If these investigations reveal that a Coinbase employee has in any way aided or abetted nefarious activity, those employees are immediately terminated and referred to the appropriate authorities (possibly for criminal prosecution).”

The United States Attorney’s Office reported that Coinbases’ director of security operations contacted Ishan on May 11 to arrange a meeting regarding the exchanges’ asset listings. Ishan attempted to board a one-way flight to India ahead of the meeting scheduled for May 16, but was stopped by law enforcement.

According to a tweet Thursday from Coinbase’s chief information security officer, Philip Martin, the exchange provided the information about the Wahis and Ramani to authorities following an internal investigation. An updated company blog post said Coinbase takes “allegations of misuse of company information” very seriously and has “zero tolerance for this type of misconduct.” However, while the company appeared to support SDNY actions by indicting the three individuals, it fended off the SEC by qualifying 9 securities tokens:

“No asset listed on our platform is a security, and the SEC charges are an unfortunate distraction from today’s proper enforcement action.”

At the time of publication, Ishan’s LinkedIn profile was not visible to the public and his Twitter account was listed as protected. In a March blog post for Coinbase, the former chief product officer wrote about efforts to have the exchange provide “more transparency and information for newly tradable assets,” specifically mentioning expanding its capabilities. offers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-authorities-arrest-former-coinbase-manager-alleging-insider-crypto-trading The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos