First U.S. polio case since 2013 reported in Rockland County, New York





New York state health officials reported a case of polio on Thursday, the first in the United States in nearly a decade.

Officials did not immediately provide details about the identity of the Rockland County resident, whether the person was vaccinated or his current condition.

State officials said it appeared the person had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, possibly from someone who received a live vaccine – available in other countries, but not in the United States – and had spread it.

Polio was once one of the country’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis, many of them in children.

Vaccines became available beginning in 1955, and a nationwide vaccination campaign reduced the annual number of cases to less than 100 in the 1960s and less than 10 in the 1970s, according to the CDC.

In 1979, poliomyelitis was declared eliminated in the United States, meaning that there was no longer any systematic spread of the virus in the country. Rarely have travelers with polio brought infections to the United States, the last such case in 2013.

American children are still routinely vaccinated against poliomyelitis. Federal authorities recommend that four doses be given at the following intervals: two months, four months, six to 18 months, and four to six years. Some states only require three doses.

According to the CDC’s most recent childhood immunization data, about 93 percent of 2-year-olds had received at least three doses of polio vaccine.

Poliomyelitis is transmitted mainly from person to person or through contaminated water. It can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis and eventually permanent disability and death. The disease mainly affects children.

Polio is endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, although many countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia have also reported cases in recent years.

Last month, British health officials warned parents to make sure their children had been vaccinated after the polio virus was found in sewage samples from London. No cases of paralysis were reported.

