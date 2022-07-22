US heat wave: Dangerously high temperatures will last all weekend and millions of Americans are expected to experience triple-digit heat





More than 100 million people are under various heat alerts Thursday in more than two dozen states, from parts of the American West to New England, a sweltering cocoon that experts say will become increasingly more common due to the effects of climate change.

The areas most prone to dangerously hot temperatures cover the southwest, central and south-central United States as well as the mid-Atlantic coastal region and the northeast, the weather service noted.

Dallas County, Texas reported its first heat-related death of the year — a 66-year-old woman — according to a news release Thursday from Dallas County Health and Human Services. The agency does not identify the woman, but said she had underlying health conditions.

The harrowing heat wave — which exacerbated a flash drought in the southern and central plains — prompted state and local leaders to issue thermal emergencies and offer residents resources to mitigate the high temperatures. The mayor of Washington, D.C., on Thursday announced a heat emergency — triggered when the district sees a temperature of 95 degrees or higher — that will last through Monday morning.” Stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and monitor seniors, neighbors and pets,” Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted.

Philadelphia declared a heat-related health emergency Thursday due to the expected sweltering heat, activating emergency programs such as special field teams conducting home visits and outreach activities for people experiencing homelessness, the health ministry said in a press release.

Similarly in New York, residents are encouraged to stay indoors for the next few days as heat continues to sweep the state to avoid “hazardous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness,” according to Jackie Bray, state homeland commissioner. security and emergency services division.

Temperatures above 90 degrees are expected to remain in New York, Philadelphia and Boston through the weekend, if not longer.

Excessive heat in the United States has been accompanied by deadly conditions in Europe, where records have been broken and the European Forest Fire Information System has put 19 European countries on alert of “extreme danger” for the forest fires.

Heat Index Values ​​Indicate Danger

Meanwhile, triple-digit heat will continue to bake parts of California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee on Thursday – meaning one in 5 Americans will endure dangerous conditions after what has already been a historic week in terms of trim. heat records, said CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

The heat is expected to persist through the weekend in many places, and more than 85% of the population — or 275 million Americans — could see high temperatures above 90 degrees over the next week. More than 60 million people could see high temperatures at or above 100 degrees over the next seven days.

Heat index values ​​— the temperature felt when heat is combined with humidity — could exceed 100 degrees in a number of states this weekend, particularly in the Midwest, Southeast and East cost.

Vast swaths of the south – including parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama – and the central east coast from South Carolina to New Jersey will see some of the most pronounced hazards (seen in these black and white maps). orange) from Thursday’s heat.

That danger becomes more apparent in parts of the Midwest this weekend, in parts of southern Illinois, Missouri and Iowa, before returning to the East Coast on Sunday.

The forecast Heat Index values ​​indicate that much of the rest of the United States should exercise extreme caution.

Triple-digit heat records in multiple states

While much of the western United States has been plagued by prolonged and unrelenting drought, recent heat and lack of adequate rains have catalyzed a “flash drought” in other parts of the country. The US Drought Monitor reported last week that states like Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Massachusetts were experiencing flash drought, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines as “the rapid onset or intensification of drought”.

It got even worse this week across the central and southern plains, the Drought Monitor said in its weekly update Thursday: More than 84% of Texas is in severe or worse drought conditions, the highest percentage since more than a decade, while the drought-stricken region of Oklahoma doubled in size.

Arkansas has gone from less than 1% of the state experiencing severe drought to more than a quarter of the state. Missouri also went from 2% to one-third of the state experiencing severe drought.

Meanwhile, triple-digit records were set Tuesday and Wednesday at multiple locations in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, where Tulsa EMS said it responded to nearly 250 heat-related emergency calls so far this year.

“These numbers are what we expect to see between mid-August and the end of August,” Adam Paluka, spokesman for the Emergency Medical Services Authority, said on Wednesday. “So we are four to six weeks ahead of where we would normally see these mid-200 calling numbers.”

“It is very concerning,” he added, “especially because the number of patients transported indicates that some of these calls are heatstroke, which can be fatal.”

In Abilene, Texas, temperatures hit 110 degrees on Wednesday, breaking a 1936 record on that date. Another record of 104 degrees was set in San Antonio, Texas, surpassing the 101 degrees last recorded in 1996.

And on Tuesday, the Austin area hit at least 100 degrees on 38 of the past 44 days, according to the weather service.

“We’re asking people to save energy so the systems keep running,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday. “We’re asking everyone to do this so we can get through this together.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates about 90% of the Texas electric grid, said it set another record on Wednesday for electricity demand, topping a record set the day before.

Also, on Wednesday, a record 103 degrees in Fayetteville, Arkansas, surpassed the 102 degrees seen on this date in 2012.

Another Arkansas town, Mountain Home, saw 107 degrees Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“This would break the old record of 102 degrees for this date set in 2012. Official reports don’t go out until midnight, but it certainly looks like a new record,” the weather service wrote Wednesday night.

Several U.S. communities set or equaled new daily high low temperature records this week, according to the National Weather Service. In Needles, Calif., the low temperature never dipped below 95 degrees on Wednesday, tying a record set in 1901.

In Texas, the low temperature was 86 degrees Tuesday in Galveston, and Wichita Falls never dipped below 84 degrees on the same day. Elsewhere in the state, Houston and Laredo both recorded low temperatures of 81 degrees on Wednesday. These are all new daily records.

In Arkansas, the towns of Little Rock and Pine Bluff set low temperature records at 82 degrees on Wednesday.

Extreme heat forces businesses to modify their operations

Extreme heat is pushing Texas farmers to sell their livestock at a rate not seen in more than a decade, according to a livestock economist.

“A lot of ranchers rely on ponds and reservoirs that capture rainfall,” said David Anderson of Texas A&M University. “I’ve heard a lot of stories about herders running out of water.”

Weather conditions also cause grass to die, greatly thinning pastures where cattle graze. This leaves many ranchers with no choice but to send cattle they cannot feed to the slaughterhouse, which has a ripple effect on beef supplies for years to come.

It’s so hot in Oklahoma that the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden postponed an event Thursday “due to extreme temperatures,” the zoo announced on its Facebook page.

The zoo’s after-hours Sip and Stroll event would not have a significant impact on the animals, but the zoo has postponed the event to protect guests and team members from extreme temperatures, a zoo spokeswoman Candice Rennels told CNN.

Face the heat

To help residents prepare for the heat, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that at least 12 community centers will open for anyone who wants to cool off. Additionally, more than 50 wading pools will be available at city parks and playgrounds, she said, as she declared a heat-related emergency through Thursday.

Meanwhile, some local officials have made the decision to hire heat managers to help navigate the extreme heat response.

Jane Gilbert, heat manager for Miami-Dade County, told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday that Miami now has almost double the number of days with a heat index – what the air looks like – above 90 degrees. compared to the 1970s.

“It’s not only about people’s health, but also about their wallets. Our outside workers can’t work that long, they waste working time. People can’t afford this AC power, the cost of electricity higher. This is both a health and economic crisis.”

David Hondula, director of the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation for Phoenix, echoed that sentiment saying, “Heat can affect anyone, we are all at risk.”

High temperatures are one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States, according to Kimberly McMahon, program manager for the National Weather Service’s public weather services.

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Christina Maxouris, Mike Saenz, Dave Alsup, Robert Shackelford and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

