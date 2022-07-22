US Representative Lee Zeldin attacked on stage at campaign event in New York





U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin was attacked Thursday night by a man wielding a sharp object at a campaign event near Rochester, New York, officials said.

Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, was uninjured and no other injuries were reported.

In the video of the attack, a man can be seen on stage with Zeldin, grabbing his arm before falling to the ground.

“You’re done,” the man can be heard repeating during the assault, which took place around 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars station in Perinton.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Jakubonis.

NY GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, R-NY, top right, is shielded as others apprehend a man who attacked Zeldin on Thursday. Courtesy of Jeff Nichols

The attack ended after the suspect was restrained by people in the audience as well as members of the Zeldin campaign, video recorded by Rochester-based NBC affiliate WHEC shows.

During the attack, the man appeared to be holding an object with two protruding spikes. The sheriff’s office statement did not specify what type of weapon it was, but a witness who helped tackle the suspect said it was a plastic key fob shaped like a cat’s face with pointed ears usually sold as a self-defense tool.

“I couldn’t see the gun at first. I thought the guy was coming up on stage to give him a hug,” said Joe Chenelly, who was standing next to the platform where Zeldin was speaking. “Then I thought it looked like a razor blade.”

Chenelly said he was one of a group of people who rushed to Zeldin’s aid once the man appeared to get violent.

Jakubonis, of Fairport, is charged with attempted second-degree assault, a felony, and was arraigned in Perinton City Court and released on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Zeldin then tweeted his thanks to everyone who reached out, writing in part, “Someone tried to stab me on stage at that evening rally, but luckily I was able to grab his wrist and stab him. ‘stop for a few moments until others tackle him.’

The man was subdued and restrained with zip ties, and police arrived, handcuffed him and took him into custody, Mike Cialini, commander of VFW Post 8495, said in an interview.

“No pattern, nothing. When subdued, it made sounds. It was just weird noises,” said Cialini, who said he witnessed the incident.

Chenelly, a Republican running for a seat in the New York State Assembly, said he spoke to the suspect after he was restrained and the man told him he was an Iraq War veteran. Jakubonis is seen in videos of the incident wearing an Iraq War veteran’s hat.

Chenelly, who is also the national director of the non-profit organization AMVETS, said the suspect was mostly inconsistent and his behavior seemed to indicate he was someone with mental health issues. .

“We’re contacting him in case he needs any help,” Chenelly said Friday.

Efforts to reach Jakubonis were not immediately successful and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

According to police sources, the suspect is a veteran, there is no known motive and investigators are looking into whether he has a history of alcohol abuse and anxiety.

At a campaign stop outside Syracuse, Zeldin told reporters Friday that his guard was down when he saw the man’s hat, but then noticed a gun in his hand with “dagger-shaped edges”.

“When he raised his hand and rushed to my throat, my first thought was to grab his wrist and hold it because there were so many people around that I expected him to. there be help,” Zeldin said. “And that’s what happened.”

Several people joined in “the fray,” Zeldin said, including his running mate for lieutenant governor, Alison Esposito.

“There were a lot of people who acted very smart and I’m very proud of that response in what was a really tough time,” Zeldin said.

He also denounced how the suspect was allowed to be released from prison overnight, part of a broader criticism of Democrats’ efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system in New York, which, according to Zeldin, has led to an increase in violence.

“What we saw last night as an example, just the latest example, is that the attacker on stage was immediately released on cashless bail, charged with a felony,” said Zeldin.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said Zeldin was “the target of a vicious attack at a campaign rally in Monroe County,” and he praised the actions of bystanders who subdued the ‘man.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said she was relieved Zeldin was not injured and the suspect was in custody.

“I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest possible terms, it has no place in New York,” she tweeted.

Zeldin, from Suffolk County on Long Island, was a state senator and was elected to Congress in 2014.

He won New York’s Republican gubernatorial primary in June, defeating a trio of opponents, including Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Zeldin will face Hochul in the November gubernatorial election.

Thursday’s campaign event was held at VFW Post 8495, Cialini said, but the organization is apolitical.

