Lyles breaks national record to lead US 200m sweep in Oregon | REPORT | CM22





Noah Lyles is back.

After a painful year in which he faced mental health issues and finished a disappointed third at the Tokyo Olympics, Lyles retained the 200m world title in stunning fashion on Thursday (21), setting the third fastest time fastest in history and leading another American sprint. sweep of medals at the Oregon22 World Championships in Athletics.

Lyles escaped the blocks and controlled the race from the start, destroying the field as he came around the corner and accelerated down the straight to become the first consecutive men’s 200m world champion since Usain Bolt won four titles in a row from 2009 to 2015.

The clock first showed the winning time as a championship record of 19.32, which would have equaled Michael Johnson’s American record at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. Lyles turned and walked to the clock and pointed to it, wanting a faster time.

A few seconds later, the clock showed the modified official time: 7:31 p.m. That puts Lyles ahead of Johnson and only third on the all-time list behind Bolt’s world record of 19.19 and Yohan Blake’s of 19.26.

“I saw time appear and I equaled Michael Johnson’s record,” Lyles said. “I was like, ‘Are you really going to do this?’ Then the number went from 2 to 1, and my whole mood changed.

“I was real fit for a world record, but I’m okay with the American record,” he added. “I literally had nothing left after crossing the finish line.”

With Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek finishing second in 19.77 and 19-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton taking bronze in 19.80, it was America’s first 200m sweep since 2005 when Justin Gatlin, Wallace Spearmon Jr . and John Capel Jr. finished 1-2-3.

And it happened just five days after the American sprinters won gold-silver-bronze in the men’s 100m. Thursday’s race marked the first time the United States, or any country, has swept the 100m and 200m podium at any world championship (and it only happened). only once at the Olympics, in 1904).

And more history was written, as Knighton became the youngest individual sprint medalist at the World Championships.

With the 7:31 p.m. time and the American sweep confirmed, Lyles ripped off his jersey, let out a roar and hit the track four times.

“Everyone dreams of this day,” Lyles said in an on-track interview. “Today is my day. I knew it was coming.”

Then, turning to the fans in the stands at Hayward Field, he shouted, “I got a crowd! I have a crowd!”

That wasn’t the case a year ago in Tokyo, where there were no fans in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic and Lyles broke down while discussing his mental health battles after having finished third, only his second loss in a 200m final.

Now, having won his first world title in Doha in 2019, he joins Johnson and Calvin Smith as a two-time 200m winner.

“It’s an immaculate feeling to be on the podium with two fellow Americans,” said Lyles, who turned 25 on Monday. “I remember when I came on the professional scene, I said we were going to go out as Americans and kill him. When I remember in Doha, it was just me. I felt a little alone. I’ve got two people running that fast. They’re right behind me. We’re a dominant force in America now.

Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia was fourth in 19.84 and Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic fifth in 19.93.

That night, vintage Noah Lyles arrived. He was the consummate showman and performer, a man who had rediscovered his joy for the sport, a charismatic athlete who showed the world why he was cast as the next Bolt.

“I thought I was changing last year,” he said. “It scared me. I was scared and I wanted to get back the spark I had. I did it, I enjoyed it and I always put pressure on myself. When I start doing that, I amuses me more and that’s what I keep reminding myself of. There’s no pressure. There’s pure fun here.

The final had been billed as a showdown between Lyles and wonderkid Knighton, who ran a world-leading 19.49 in April. The rivalry was stoked at the US Championships in Eugene last month, where Lyles knocked down Knighton in the final 30 yards and stuck his tongue out and pointed at him as he crossed the line.

This time Lyles had nowhere to look, as his rivals were so far behind.

Lyles started in lane six, with Knighton in lane three and Bednarek in lane four. The race was nearly over before it started, when Lyles took control of the curve and further separated himself from the rest of the field on the straight.

“I felt like I got off to the best possible start,” Lyles said. “The race was basically organized for me. I was given lane six, an outside lane. To be honest, every step was deliberate, going out with the intention of winning. I gave everything. »

Lyles said Bednarek deserves huge credit for coming back from a broken toe this year to win a second consecutive silver medal on the world stage.

“Just to be able to qualify for the final and now I still have a silver medal,” Bednarek said. “I just try to be better. It’s just an amazing experience and I want to get stronger next year.

For Knighton, it was her first major medal after finishing fourth in Tokyo.

“It feels good to be so young and to be on the podium,” he said. “There is more to come. I gave everything. From the blocks I had a slight mess and it ruined my run but I got a medal. I can not complain. I’m only 18 and I have a little time to get into the weight room. Noah Lyles told me I was going to be one of the greatest in the sport. It feels good coming from him.

Lyles should know.

The three American medalists could be back on the track on Friday, this time as part of the American 4x100m team.

“It’s by far the most fun I’ve ever had at a track and field meet,” Lyles said, “and we still have the 4x100m to go.”

When Lyles is having fun, pay attention.

Steve Wilson for World Athletics

200m MEN MEDAL WINNERS Noah Lyles USA 19.31 WL Kenneth Bednarek USA 19.77 SB Erriyon Knighton USA 19.80 Full results

