



Britain has calmed down from a historic heatwave that earlier this week brought temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius.

In the true British way, it rained immediately in hot weather in many areas and now the Meteorological Agency has issued a thunderstorm warning on Friday.

Showers will continue through the weekend, but most areas will be warm.

Below are the areas with future weather forecasts and storm warnings.

Where is the thunderstorm forecast?

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a thunderstorm advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

It includes parts of Somerset, Gloucestershire, Devon, Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire and the West Midlands and a large chunk of southwest England including the eastern half of Wales.

Friday’s thunderstorm warning area (Map: Korea Meteorological Administration)

The Bureau of Meteorology warns:

Sprays and sudden flooding can lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Train and bus services may be delayed and some cancellations may occur where flooding or lightning strikes occur. Business can be lost

In some areas, 20-25mm of rain is expected within an hour, and 40-50mm of rain is likely within 2-3 hours.

More about the weather What is the weather forecast?

The weather service forecast for Friday says: Partly cloudy in many areas with uneven rain and drizzle in central and northern England. Sporadic showers developing southward will be locally heavy and move slowly with a thunder hazard.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to stop overnight.

Forecast for Saturday: Clouds and rain with strong southwest winds are expected to spread eastward and affect the northern and western regions. The south and east are dry, bright and locally very warm.

Temperatures in London and parts of southeast England are expected to be around 26 degrees. The rest of the country will be close to 20 degrees Celsius, and Scotland will be in its mid-teens.

Here’s the outlook from Sunday to Tuesday: Rain or showers will occur on Sunday, with the most rainfall in the west and north. Additional showers on Monday, followed by dry Tuesday. Sometimes refreshing. The south is very warm at first, but otherwise average temperatures.

