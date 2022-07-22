The Last of Us Part 1 Price Leaks and Controversies Don’t Make Much Sense





The last of us

The naughty dog

We’re nearing the release of The Last of Us Part 1 Remake on September 2, in which Naughty Dog returns to one of its most treasured wells for the third time. This time it’s not a remaster, it’s a remake, and as such it has caused some controversy.

Last week there was a gameplay leak of the game that was passed around before it was copyrighted, and the idea is that the game doesn’t look so good and doesn’t features no gameplay improvements, only changes to the visuals.

As for how the game looks, I feel like I’m more inclined to trust the actual, official images of it, rather than single player leaks, and apparently in response, Sony has dropped a new feature that has plenty of images showing the game looking good. I mean, maybe it won’t be completely on the level of The Last of Us Part 2, but I don’t think it was reasonable to expect 1:1 parity on an entirely different gen, remake or not.

Gameplay improvements are questionable. The new video shows how the game has done a lot of new haptic things with the DualSense, which some may consider gameplay improvements, but no, it probably won’t have the exact same UI/functionality as TLOU Part 2.

Before all of that, there was the cash grab argument which I don’t really understand what that means even in this context. Like of course, Sony greenlighted this project because they thought it would make money. If anything, they’re taking a pretty big risk that players will want a third hit at the game after the original and early remasters. And it’s a gamble to price it at $70 as a brand new game, but I don’t see how that’s offensive.

It’s kind of the ultimate if that seems like too much don’t buy the situation, and I feel like the types of people who continue to use the $70 price tag as a bludgeon are mostly people in the Xbox console war trying to take offense on behalf of Sony gamers, who don’t seem to care as much. Either you love the series and will pay for it, or you don’t care as much and the difference between $60 and $70 probably wouldn’t have tipped you off anyway. (I maintain that Sony’s push for $70 games isn’t great, but that’s a debate for another day).

I don’t really understand why this game is so controversial. If the remake doesn’t deliver enough for that $70 value, it will fail, and that will have been a mistake that hurt no one but Sony and Naughty Dog. But I guess they correctly bet that there were enough die-hard Last of Us fans, or new players who missed out the first time around, to make it worth it. Given that we’re three generations into Grand Theft Auto 5, I don’t think it’s the craziest idea in the world for Sony to also have three variants of one of its most beloved games ever. time.

Well, see how it goes once in the wild, but I really haven’t seen or heard anything about it so far that justifies all the fights I see about it, many of which seem pretty dishonest.

