US military makes plans in case Pelosi goes to Taiwan





SYDNEY (AP) Nancy Pelosi hasn’t said if she’s going to Taiwan, but if she loses she’ll enter one of the hottest and most controversial places in the world. While US officials say they are not worried about Beijing attacking the US House loudspeaker plane, they are aware that an accident, misstep or misunderstanding could jeopardize its safety. The Pentagon is therefore developing plans for any eventuality.

Officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military will increase its movement of forces and resources in the Indo-Pacific region. They declined to provide details, but said fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide overlapping rings of protection for his flight to Taiwan and at all times. ground time there.

Any foreign travel by a senior US executive requires additional security. But officials said this week that a visit to Taiwan by Pelosi, she would be the highest elected American to visit Taiwan since 1997, would go beyond the usual safety precautions for travel to less risky destinations.

Asked about military measures planned to protect Pelosi, D-California, in the event of a visit, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that discussion of any specific trip was premature. But, he added, if it is decided that Speaker Pelosi or anyone else is going to travel and they request military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure that their visit goes smoothly. And I’ll leave it at that.

Pelosi would be the highest-ranking U.S. lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since a predecessor as a speaker, Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., visited there 25 years ago.

China regards self-governing Taiwan as its own territory and has raised the possibility of annexing it by force. The United States maintains informal relations and defense ties with Taiwan even though it recognizes Beijing as the government of China.

The trip is being considered at a time when China has stepped up what the United States and its allies in the Pacific describe as risky one-on-one clashes with other armies to assert their vast territorial claims. Incidents have included dangerously close overflights that force other pilots to deviate to avoid collisions, or the harassment or obstruction of air and sea crews, including with blinding lasers or water cannons.

Dozens of such maneuvers have taken place this year alone, Ely Ratner, the U.S. deputy secretary of defense, told a South China Sea forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday. China denies the incidents.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues, described the need to create buffer zones around the speaker and her plane. The United States already has substantial forces spread across the region, so any increased security could largely be handled by assets already in place.

The military should also be prepared for any incident, even an accident in the air or on the ground. They said the United States would need nearby rescue capabilities and suggested that could include helicopters on ships already in the area.

Pelosi has not publicly confirmed any new Taiwan travel plans. She was due to leave in April, but she postponed the trip after testing positive for COVID-19.

The White House on Monday declined to comment directly on the matter, noting that it had not confirmed the trip. But President Joe Biden raised concerns about it last week, telling reporters the military thought his trip was not a good idea at this time.

A Pelosi trip could well loom over a scheduled Thursday call between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, their first conversation in four months. A US official confirmed the plans for the call to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

U.S. officials said the administration doubts China will take direct action against Pelosi herself or attempt to sabotage the visit. But they do not rule out the possibility that China could step up provocative overflights by military aircraft in or near Taiwanese airspace and naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait if the trip takes place. And they are not preventing Chinese actions elsewhere in the region as a show of force.

Security analysts were divided Tuesday on the extent of any threat on the trip and the need for additional military protection.

The biggest risk during Pelosis’ trip is a Chinese show of force gone awry, or some type of accident resulting from a provocative show of action, said Mark Cozad, acting associate director of the International Policy Center for Rand Corp. Security and Defense. It could therefore be an air collision. It could be some kind of missile test, and, again, when you do that kind of stuff, you know, there’s always the possibility of something going wrong.

Barry Pavel, director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, mocked US officials who reported considering aircraft carriers and fighter jets to provide security for speakers. Obviously the White House doesn’t want the speaker to leave and I think that’s why you’re getting some of these suggestions.

She will not leave with an armada, said Pavel.

They also said a beefed up US military presence to protect Pelosi was likely to escalate tensions.

It’s very possible that … our deterrence attempts are actually sending a very different signal than we intend to send, Cozad said. And so you go into…a sort of escalating spiral, where our attempts to deter are actually seen as increasingly provocative and vice versa. And that can be a very dangerous dynamic.

On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the presidential phone call. However, spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated China’s warnings about a visit from Pelosi. If the United States insists on going its own way and challenging China’s results, it will surely receive strong responses, Zhao told reporters at a daily press briefing. All consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the United States.

Milley said this week that the number of interceptions by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with US forces and other partners has increased dramatically over the past five years. He said Beijing’s military has become much more aggressive and dangerous, and the number of dangerous interactions has increased in similar proportions.

These include reports of Chinese fighter jets flying so close to a Canadian air security patrol last month that the Canadian pilot had to deviate to avoid the collision, and another close call with an Australian surveillance flight late May during which the Chinese crew launched a flurry of pieces of metal sucked into the engine of the other aircraft.

US officials say the prospect of an interception or show of force by Chinese aircraft near Pelosis’s flight is causing concern, necessitating the presence of US aircraft and other assets nearby.

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group are currently operating in the Western Pacific and made a stopover in Singapore over the weekend. The strike group involves at least two other Navy ships and Carrier Air Wing 5, which includes F/A-18 fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance planes.

Before arriving at the Port of Singapore, the strike group was operating in the South China Sea. In addition, another navy vessel, the destroyer USS Benfold, has conducted freedom of navigation operations in the region, including a passage through the Taiwan Strait last week.

___

Knickmeyer reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-nancy-pelosi-taiwan-government-and-politics-30bb4a00c7fd0e41c16b6791da6ad4a0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos