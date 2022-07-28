



If Rishi Sunak were not elected Prime Minister, Britain would be "perceived as racist," a Conservative donor claimed. Rami Ranger says Britain will be given a "bad name" if Sunak fails Boris Johnson's success. The think tank British Future said there is "stronger evidence" that race isn't a factor.

If Rishi Sunak does not become Britain’s next Prime Minister, the UK will become “notorious” and “recognized as racist,” said a prominent Conservative donor.

Rami Ranger, who donated $1.3 million to the party personally and through his company, Sun Mark, commented. He was made monarch in 2019 by Theresa May.

Sunak came as Conservative voters competed with Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister.

Ranger told Indian news channel Bharat Tak that he supported former Prime Minister Sunak. Because his “ability is superior to anyone else”. The interview was a mixture of Hindi and English, translated by Insider.

He said the success of “internal politics” could counter Sunak, who would be Britain’s first heyday of Indian descent.

“It would be a bad name for the party and the country because if people rejected him, he would be perceived as a racist,” Ranger said.

“So there’s pressure to prove that race doesn’t matter here. Skill matters, and Rishi’s skills matter more than anyone else.”

“I am optimistic that the people here will be fair and that no one will be rejected because of race,” he added.

Boris Johnson’s successor rivals include Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi, London-born Kemi Badenoch and Pakistani-born Sajid Javid. It is widely acclaimed as the most diverse candidate.

Sunak, who was a leader in the National Assembly phase of the contest, finished second in the final against Truss, who now dominates. She becomes Britain’s third female prime minister.

Sunder Katwala, director of diversity think tank British Future, told Insider: “I would say with confidence that this leadership election will not be determined by Rishi Sunak’s ethnicity or Liz Truss’ gender. “I think there’s stronger evidence that it could be,” he said.

“Two-thirds of Conservative MPs voted for a minority candidate in their first leadership vote. In the party vote, Kemi Badenok, a favorite of the recent four MPs, has soared late. It seems to me that it is. Color discrimination in this race. This decisive thought was a decisive blow.

“It’s the ideological party on Brexit and taxes that Black and Asian Conservatives are rather proud of when they share their views,” he said. “For most members, the claim that skin color is decisive is simply impossible to match with evidence for their views.”

Katwala noted that “the underdog” Sunak went through a “hard battle” before reaching Downing Street.

“But it’s an election about leadership, taxation and the future direction of the party. I don’t think there is any credible evidence for Sunak supporters or party political opponents to suggest that race or gender is more than a marginal factor in this leadership election.”

Ranger posted a Twitter video to elaborate on his initial comments.

Lord Rami Ranger CBE (@RamiRanger) July 27, 2022

Ranger said in an email that his interview was “sent to Indian TV to emphasize that the UK and the Conservatives are not racist”.

He stressed that Sunak’s run for prime minister showed “the British sense of fair play”.

However, he added, “If an overwhelming majority of members reject Rishi Sunak, it will create a negative perception in the minds of the ethnic community. It doesn’t matter what I say. What matters is how the public votes,” he added.

“Rishi is supported by a majority of the Conservative Party in Congress and I think people should support the representatives they elected. If they don’t support it, it’s not me. It’s them who send those people.” [a] concept.”

When asked if he thinks racism is still a factor in British politics, Ranger said, “Not as much as when I started my journey as a Conservative party about 35 years ago. Our efforts have made the party stronger and more democratic.”

Sunak’s campaign team declined to comment only that “Rami’s views are his own.”

