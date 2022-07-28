US offers Russia substantial deal for release of Griner, Whelan | Russo-Ukrainian War





Reports indicate that such an exchange could free Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer.

The United States has tabled a substantial proposal to facilitate the release of American citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, both of whom are being held by Russia in what the United States has called wrongful detention, the Secretary of State has said. US State Anthony Blinken.

Blinken said Wednesday he planned to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days to discuss a top priority for the United States: the release of basketball star Griner; and Whelan, a former Marine.

We put a substantial proposal on the table a few weeks ago to facilitate their publication. Our governments have repeatedly and directly communicated on this proposal, and I will use the conversation to personally follow up and hopefully move us forward toward a resolution, Blinken told reporters.

My hope would be that by speaking to Foreign Minister Lavrov, I could advance efforts to bring them home, Blinken said.

Of course, we want those who are wrongfully detained to be released and to be able to return home. At the same time, it is important that we are able to apply the global standard against these arbitrary detentions.

According to a CNN report, the United States offered Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the Merchant of Death, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the United States in 2012, in exchange for the release of Whelan and Griner.

The potential deal is the latest development in an ongoing US effort to secure the release of Griner and Whelan, who the US says are being wrongfully detained by Russia as tensions escalate after the invasion Russian from Ukraine in February.

Griner was jailed in mid-February and charged with smuggling drugs into Russia after authorities found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow airport. For his part, Whelan was taken into police custody in December 2018 and charged with espionage. He was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The United States said Whelan and Griner were being held improperly and worked to secure their release.

Griner is currently on trial and testified in a Khimki district court outside Moscow on Wednesday, saying her rights were not read to her when she was detained at Moscow airport.

Griner, 31, said he was told to sign documents without any explanation and a language interpreter only passed on part of his detailed answers during questioning after his arrest at the airport .

The WNBA All-Star previously admitted that she brought vape cartridges containing cannabis oil into the country, noting that she had obtained a doctor’s approval to use them for an injury and had them unwittingly packed in his suitcase. If this argument fails to convince Russian officials, she faces up to 10 years in prison. In a letter to Biden, Griner said she was terrified and urged him to secure her release.

Six hearings have been held since the Griners trial began on July 1, and Russia has extended his detention until mid-December.

Russian officials have expressed dissatisfaction with the US assertion that the Russian justice system is not impartial and that Griner and Whelan are being wrongly detained and pushed back against suggestions that Griners’ detention was politically motivated.

Tensions between the United States and Russia, long tense, have deteriorated further since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February. The United States accused Russia of war crimes and sought to prop up Ukraine with billions of dollars in arms shipments and sanctions that devastated the Russian economy.

What the world has recently heard from Russian leaders raises new alarms, Blinken said during his remarks on Wednesday.

Last week, Foreign Minister Lavrov said the Kremlins’ goals in Ukraine had widened. Now they are seeking to claim more Ukrainian territory beyond the Donbass. This is the latest in a series of evolving rationales and ever-changing goals.

