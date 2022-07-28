



Railroad workers have been on strike for two days this week after union leaders rejected Network Rails’ insignificant wage increases.

The strike follows the biggest rail strike in 30 years in the UK last month.

The most recent strike is expected to involve 40,000 workers, including 20,000 at Network Rail and 14 train operators.

The strike comes after urging rail passengers to refrain from traveling by train this week as the rail network is under severe pressure from the extreme heat.

Network Rail predicts that it is very likely that there will be cancellations, delays and last-minute changes to service on Mondays and Tuesdays before service returns to normal on Wednesday.

As the rail network prepares for more disruption, we look at when the next strike is planned and why it happens.

When is the next rail strike?

The Railway Shipping and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) organized a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, July 27.

The strike is expected to involve 40,000 workers, some 20,000 on network rails, including signal and track maintenance workers, and includes the remaining 14 train operators (13 which took action last month) and Govia Thameslink.

Train drivers from eight railway companies also agreed to a separate strike on July 30 over wages.

Strikes are also scheduled for Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

How is the service affected?

Disruption similar to the strike in June is expected, with most trains expected to stop operating and trains operating on a reduced timetable.

The strike on Wednesday, July 27 is one day before the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Railroad companies that took part in the strike include:

Chilton RailroadCross Country TrainGreater AngliaLNEREast Midlands Railroadc2cGreat Western RailroadNorthern TrainSoutheastSouthwestRailTranspanin ExpressAvanti West CoastWest Midlands TrainsGTR with Gatwick Express

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) also announced that Avanti West Coast members will also go on strike on Wednesday, July 27 to coincide with the RMT action.

Also on Saturday, July 30, Aslef members from eight companies, including Chiltern, LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express, will go on a separate strike.

About 5,500 employees are expected to leave after negotiations broke down over salary issues.

The strike will also coincide with the start of a new season for the Commonwealth Games and most English Football League clubs.

Why do workers strike?

In negotiations between the union and Network Rail, workers were offered a 4% wage increase, an additional 2% increase next year, and an additional 2% increase on condition that the modernization milestone was achieved.

Union leaders rejected the Network Rail salary offer and instead demanded an increase to match inflation of nearly 10%.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch said: Network Rail’s offer means real salaries cuts for our members, a very small amount conditioned on RMT members agreeing to radical changes in their work life.

We’ve made progress on mandatory layoffs, but Network Rail is still trying to make its members poorer when they get in some cases twice what we offer with other rail operators.

Train operators remain stubborn and reject new offers that address job security and salaries.

The strike action is the only way open to us to ensure that both the rail industry and the government understand that this dispute will continue until a negotiated resolution is obtained.

The public, who will be inconvenienced by our strike action, must understand that it is the government’s network rails and the shackles of the TOC that mean that the rail network is closed 24 hours a day.

Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines said: RMT removed the pretense of reaching a deal by announcing more strike dates.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said RMT is causing more pain for people across the country.

He said the strike was cynically timely to disrupt the start of the Commonwealth Games, accusing the union of planning the best way to create further chaos.

The industry is already supporting life support, and by insisting on working against employers, not with them, RMT risks being unplugged forever, Shapps said.

