Eating too much protein makes pee a polluting problem in the United States





In the United States, people eat more protein than they need. And while not bad for human health, this excess poses a problem for the country’s waterways. The country’s wastewater is loaded with the leftovers of protein digestion: nitrogen compounds that can fuel toxic algae blooms and pollute the air and drinking water. This source of nitrogen pollution even rivals that of fertilizer leached from food crop fields, according to new research.

When we overconsume protein, whether it’s from lentils, supplements, or steak, our body breaks down the excess into urea, a nitrogen-containing compound that exits the body through urine and eventually ends up in our waters. worn out. Maya Almaraz, a biogeochemist at the University of California, Davis, and her colleagues wanted to see how much of that nitrogen is dumped into the US sewer system due to a high-protein diet. The researchers combined demographic data and previous work on the amount of excess protein the average American eats and found that the majority of nitrogen pollution in sewage – about 67 to 100 percent – is a sub- product of what people consume. “We think a lot about wastewater nitrogen. We know it’s a problem,” Almaraz says. “But I didn’t know how much that was really affected by the choices we make upstream — when we go to the grocery store, when we cook a meal, and what we end up putting into our bodies.”

Once it enters the environment, the nitrogen in urea can trigger an array of ecological impacts known as the ‘nitrogen cascade’. Under certain chemical conditions, and in the presence of specific microbes, urea can decompose to form oxidized nitrogen gas. These gases reach the atmosphere, where nitrous oxide (N2O) can contribute to warming via the greenhouse effect and nitrogen oxides (NOx) can cause acid rain. Other times, algae and cyanobacteria, photosynthetic bacteria also called blue-green algae, feed directly on urea. Nitrogen helps them grow much faster than they normally would, clogging vital water supplies with blooms that can produce toxins harmful to humans, other animals and plants. And when the algae eventually die, the problem is not solved. Microorganisms that feed on dead algae consume oxygen in the water, leading to “dead zones”, where many aquatic species simply cannot survive, in rivers, lakes and the oceans. The Puget Sound bloom in Tampa, Florida caused the death of large fish.

Although it is possible to treat algal blooms, many of the current methods, such as spraying clay particles or chemicals onto the surface of an algal bloom to kill and sink the algae, are not always effective in removing all harmful growth. Some of these methods can even lead to additional pollution. So the best strategy for dealing with the effects of nitrogen pollution is prevention, says Patricia Glibert, an oceanographer at the University of Maryland, who was not involved in the new study.

One option to prevent nitrogen from entering the environment is to improve sewage treatment plants. The technology exists to remove 90% of the nitrogen from wastewater, but only 1% of all US wastewater is currently treated this way, in part because the technology is so expensive. Equipping factories in China to remove nitrogen from three-quarters of the country’s urban wastewater has cost more than $20 billion. Almaraz and his team, however, suggest tackling nitrogen pollution could be tackled more quickly with a change in dietary habits that could save billions of dollars in the long run.

Their new study, published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, broke down protein requirements by age (adults 50-70 need it the most) for the current US population and projected future populations to 2055. By mid-century, the country’s population is expected to be larger overall and have a larger percentage of older people. The researchers calculated how much nitrogen would enter the environment if people ate today’s average American diet and instead reduced their protein intake to what is nutritionally necessary. This change in diet alone could reduce the amount of nitrogen reaching aquatic ecosystems by 12% today and nearly 30% in the future, according to the study results. Such a change could also help reduce damaging nitrogen pollution while wastewater treatment infrastructure catches up.

“A lot of people think we all have to switch to becoming vegetarians. Obviously, that’s not practical. It’s not something that’s really going to happen,” says Glibert. Rather than cut out all foods altogether, she suggests consumers to switch to a “demitarian” diet – an approach that focuses on reducing the consumption of meat and dairy products, which currently make up about two-thirds of the protein consumed in the U.S. Steak, Enjoy Your Burger, but eat meat in moderation at your next meal,” she says.

“An interesting area that opens up here is how human behavior can influence our environment,” Almaraz says. “I think it can be really empowering for people to realize that, ‘hey, my choices – once these add up to those of other people making similar choices – can actually have a positive impact. ‘”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/eating-too-much-protein-makes-pee-a-problem-pollutant-in-the-u-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos