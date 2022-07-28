Unions threaten UK general strike as rail crisis escalates | rail strike





The union has warned Britain could face a general strike this year as rail workers vote on new measures to intensify a summer of industrial unrest.

The vote for a further transport strike came after Keir Starmer fired Shadow Transport Minister Sam Tarry, who conducted a televised interview with strike RMT workers at Euston Station.

While other shadow ministers are expected to avoid serious sanctions, Tarry has been told from Labor whip that he has breached collective responsibility by issuing statements about pay and inflation rather than party policy.

Senior shadow ministers have expressed personal concern over Starmers’ policy not to allow people in front of them to join the picket line, saying an unprecedented level of industrial action could become unsustainable if imminent.

After much of Britain’s rail network was disrupted, rail, shipping and transport (RMT) union leader Mick Lynch called for a general strike in retaliation against ministers for curbing industrial action. trade union movement.

Some routes were closed on Wednesday and only about one in five trains were running on half of the network, halting travel for millions on Wednesday. Because the picket protests, held for the fourth day this summer, will affect networks in England, Scotland and Wales.

Aslef, a railroad driver’s union, has announced it has overwhelming authority over additional strikes by drivers at nine railroad companies arguing over wages.

A total of 974 drivers from CrossCountry and Avanti voted in favor of the August 13 strike, with Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER and London Overground. Overground, Southeastern and West drivers have already added to the action scheduled for that Saturday. Midland train.

Aslef’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said, “We’ve been given this position by companies that say it was driven by the Conservative government.” We want to raise what we can afford in 2021 to match the cost of living we can afford in 2022.

Tarry, a former TSSA union executive who helped run the Jeremy Corbyns leadership campaign, was sacked from his post on Wednesday afternoon, but sources explained that his actions encouraged Starmer to fire him to help run for re-election.

The Guardian understands that Tarry was fired for saying it would be unacceptable to offer below an inflationary pay raise because it would be a real pay cut for the workers.

Tarry was told that Labor’s position was that the minister and the union negotiate terms. The dispute is likely to raise considerable awareness among unions about the position of unions, including those belonging to the party.

On Wednesday, Network Rail’s RMT members and 14 train operators went out on the Avanti West Coast with members of the Transport Salaried Staff Association (TSSA). The two unions are planning strikes on 18 and 20 August, and RMT announced a strike on the London Underground on 19 August.

Lynch also said that if Liz Truss becomes prime minister in September and pushes an anti-union plan, he will campaign for the union council to call for a general strike.

Truss and her rival Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak have said they will ban strikes on essential public services such as railroads, and Truss will enact minimum service levels for critical national infrastructure in the first 30 days of the government. .

Truss said on Tuesday that it was completely wrong that the traveling public was being ransomed by armed groups. I will take a strong stand against union activities that do not benefit people’s lives.

Lynch commented on these comments: Liz Truss’ proposal is the biggest attack on unions and civil rights since unions were legalized in 1871. Truss is proposing to outlaw effective unionism and extort workers from the workforce in the UK. core democratic rights.

If this proposal were to become law, the union as a whole would create the greatest resistance comparable to the 1926 general strike, suffrage and chartism.

When asked if he would call a general strike, the TUC emphasized that all strikes were a democratic process, but said, “It is clear that this Conservative government is not on the side of the workers.”

RMT rejected the two-year 8% salary offer from Network Rail as not good, stating that it is not close to current inflation. The union said the proposal was conditional on changes in working practices, rules on dismissal and work-life balance. RMT opposes proposals to close the box office as more travel is booked online, payroll tiers are consolidated, and pension schemes change.

Network Rail’s CEO Andrew Haines said: “Despite our best efforts to find innovation, this week we’re giving passengers more I’m afraid there will be great confusion. their members.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said he would not meet with unions to break the deadlock, even if the situation worsens.

Lynch said the current only way to resolve wage disputes other than strike is a trial by battle.

i can’t think [another] There’s no way at this point, he said, as we’ve been negotiating for two years. But if that’s not too frivolous, it would be interesting if me and Grant Shoppes put their heads together.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter, First Edition, every weekday at 7am BST.

Road congestion levels in the city have risen and rail passenger numbers have fallen to two-thirds of a typical Wednesday. But more people took the rail than on June 23, the second day of the last strike, Network Rail said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jul/27/train-drivers-vote-for-fresh-strikes-as-disruptions-hit-britains-rail-network The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos