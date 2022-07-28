



Although the month is not over yet, it is by far the driest July in the UK since 1911 and the second driest July since records began in 1836, weather experts say.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, it had rained an average of 15.8 mm (0.6 inches) until July 26.

The agency says this is only 24% of what is expected in July on average.

Image: Monthly rainfall in 2022 in England compared to average. Photo: Meteorological Agency

The figures also show that the UK is the driest eight months from November 2021 to June 2022, since 1976, when the UK suffered a severe drought.

Image: (L) Average-to-precipitation map between November 2021 and June 2022. (R) A map of average rainfall between November 1975 and June 1976.

Rainfall across the UK during that period was 421 mm (16.6 inches), less than three-quarters (74%) of the 1991-2020 average of 568 mm (22.4 inches).

Water managers are preparing for drought, with EA officials moving water to low-flow streams, rescuing fish and re-oxygenating water, and water companies are implementing early stages of drought planning.

And the Royal Meteorological Society told Sky News that drought is “very likely” in most of southern England and southern Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology said at this stage the country would have expected more than three-quarters of the rain it had already rained in July on average.

The situation across the UK has improved a bit, but so far this July is still the driest since 1984 and the eighth since 1836.

The UK Meteorological Agency said it had averaged 37.7 mm (1.5 inches) of rain through July 26 this month.

There is time for things to change slightly during the rest of the month.

However, meteorologists warn that there is little chance of significant improvement over the next week or two as there are few noticeable rain forecasts for southern and eastern England.

Scotland has closer to average rainfall in the north and west, but drier in the south and east of Scotland.

Overall, Scotland received 71% of the average monthly rainfall, Wales 39% and Northern Ireland 43%.

The most extreme dry conditions are in East Anglia and southeast England.

Image: Stain’s Reservoir in Middlesex during the extreme drought of 1976

There were also above-average temperatures for most of this month, including heat waves from around July 10-13 and July 16, and exceptional heat on July 18-19, when temperatures soared above 40C for the first time ever. I did.

‘Increasing trend towards hotter, drier British summers’

Mark McCarthy, Director of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: “The Met Office climate change forecasts highlight a trend towards hotter and drier UK summers, with the driest areas projected to the south and east.

“While trends in summer temperatures and heat waves are very clear in the climate record of recent decades, the large variability in rainfall means it is too early to detect patterns in summer rainfall.”

