National rail strike halts travel for millions in Britain





British Railways halted on Wednesday, halting travel for millions of commuters as ministers, union leaders and railroad bosses cement their positions in one of Britain’s largest daily rail strikes in decades.

As 40,000 workers belonging to the RMT rail union left, trains stopped in most parts of the country, with only one out of five services operating overall, with some regional routes completely blocked.

This strike is the follow-up to the strike on the 3rd of last month. The union plans to take additional industrial action in August if negotiations are not reached.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps and Andrew Haines, CEO of Network Rail, which manages rail infrastructure, both said union leaders on progress in negotiations on wages, job security and working conditions. criticized for prioritizing negotiators.

Haines said Network Rail workers were offered an 8% wage increase over two years, discounted travel for workers and their families, no changes to contract terms and conditions, no overlap. He added that he wanted the proposal to be communicated to members.

In a sign of a firm stance ahead of the expected resumption of talks on Thursday, Haynes said strikers have now lost their cash bonuses and first-time pay offers and will lose about 1,500 people in cash as a result.

He added that this is a very different type of dispute than it has been before because the economy has changed, and will only be resolved when it is acknowledged that changes in working practices are necessary to respond to the financial pressures RMT has created. With the continued decline in commuter travel.

Network Rail reports that more people are traveling and more services are operating than on previous strike days, but the station reported passenger numbers fell by around 65-70% on Wednesday.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch denied that union leaders had stepped down from the potential deal and said there was some progress in discussions with Network Rail, but the offer only reached 8% in three years as salaries were frozen. He added that many other issues remain unresolved.

There will be a major shift towards non-social time in the network rail portion of the industry. They want 50% less maintenance and 50% less inspections, which we don’t think is safe. They want to change all the working practices of our members who work in the maintenance part of the industry, Lynch told the BBC.

He added that there was no salary offer from the train operator.

In a day of increasingly outrageous accusations, Shapps accused the unions of holding the state ransom and threatened to curb power by enforcing minimum service levels and banning other unions from striking the same workplace within a set period of time.

He also ruled out meeting RMTs to break deadlocks.

The strike action is expected to escalate in the coming weeks, with a nationwide strike by train drivers’ union Aslef members on Saturday resulting in more serious disruption, potentially affecting the women’s Euro 2022 final.

The union said on Wednesday that members of the nine railroad companies were leaving the company on 13 August.

suggestion

Shadow Transportation Minister Louise Haigh said it was very shameful that Shapps refused to enter the RMT meeting, adding:

Transport Minister Sam Taree Shadow was fired by Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer after joining the picket line at London’s Euston Station on Wednesday.

A Labor spokeswoman said the action was taken not because Taree was picketed, but because she did not seek approval before appearing in the media.

