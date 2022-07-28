



Coal power plants can pay to produce more electricity, and consumers and businesses can pay to use less. That’s because Britain is shrinking for the winter of gas shortages across Europe caused by Russia’s standoff over the Ukraine war.

The National Grid acknowledged in its initial projections of Britain’s ability to keep its lights on for the winter, there could be a tight period in early December that could trigger a demand for power plants to ramp up generation.

The grid is expected to be able to maintain buffers to prevent blackouts, but has warned of the potential impact of a Russian gas supply shortage to Europe.

As Moscow cuts flow through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, wholesale gas prices soared, leading to forecasts that home energy rates could reach 3,850 next year and remain above 3,500 by 2024.

The UK is far less dependent on Russian gas than European countries like Germany, but National Grid says the cost of gas to heat homes and generate electricity on cold days will be very high due to shortages across Europe.

To prepare for the turmoil in the energy market, it has requested that it be able to power five coal plants, but not the wider power market. EDF and Drax, which own four of the five, have already agreed, but did not disclose five.

The contract follows government negotiations with French state energy company EDF for the West Burton A plant in Nottinghamshire and the Drax plant in Yorkshire.

National Grid is also looking at ways to reduce the demand associated with paying industrial users to reduce power usage.

Also earlier this year, customers of home energy provider Octopus Energy could try to pay to either delay using their dishwashers or to defer washing cycles until peak demand hours.

In addition, power system operators work with transmission network owners to reduce maintenance disruptions or reduce downtime.

Jess Ralston, chief analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, said, “You can get through the winter without major accidents, but in the end your gas rates will be exorbitantly high.”

With a request for a 15 billion winter energy package [to support domestic billpayers] To expand, governments will blame themselves for not investing more in energy efficiency over the years.

High gas costs will add 2,000 to bills starting in October, but could increase as Putin already refuses to supply gas to Germany.

