US approves 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine





WASHINGTON — After weeks of delay, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow to roll out the vaccine, potentially missing the window to contain what could soon become an entrenched infectious disease.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration said it had completed necessary inspections at Bavarian Nordic’s facilities in Denmark, where the company fills vaccine vials. The FDA said via Twitter on Wednesday that certification had been finalized. The doses are already in the United States so they will be ready for distribution once manufacturing changes are approved, the agency said.

The United States has already sent more than 310,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine to state and local health departments. But clinics in San Francisco, New York and other major cities say they still don’t have enough vaccines to meet demand.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4,600 cases of monkeypox were reported in the United States as of Wednesday evening. The head of the US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that officials would announce more vaccine allocations on Thursday.

San Francisco Department of Health officials welcomed the news, saying they needed several thousand more vaccine doses than the 7,800 they have received so far. Without an adequate supply of vaccines, we would struggle to fulfill our basic duty to keep our communities safe, the agency said in a statement.

Washington, D.C., officials said Wednesday they would join counterparts in San Francisco, New York and other cities that have stopped offering appointments for second doses of the vaccine due to supply shortages . They said the single-dose strategy would allow them to vaccinate more people at risk and slow the spread of monkeypox in the community more quickly.

The monkeypox virus is mainly spread by skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be transmitted by touching the laundry used by an infected person. The vast majority of reported cases have been in men who have sex with men, although health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue. Many in the outbreak developed pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The slow federal response drew comparisons with the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, but experts pointed out that the United States had a huge advantage: more than a million doses of vaccine in stockpile. strategic national.

But it turned out US officials only had about 2,000 doses on hand when the outbreak was first identified in May. Shipping and regulatory delays have meant that only part of the remainder has been deployed.

There are not enough doses, said Dr. Perry Halkitis, a public health specialist at Rutgers University. I think with quicker action from the federal government, we might not be in the current situation.

Previously shipped doses came from a separate facility in Denmark that already had FDA clearance. Another 786,000 doses made at a recently opened Nordic Bavarian facility awaited U.S. certification announced Wednesday.

The FDA requires inspections of all vaccine manufacturing plants to ensure safety, sterility, and consistency of production.

US officials this month announced orders for another 5 million doses, though most of those aren’t expected to arrive until next year.

Authorities have recommended that the injections be given to people who know or suspect they have been exposed to monkeypox in the previous two weeks.

The Jynneos vaccine has never been widely used in response to an outbreak like this, and the government will monitor how well it works,

AP Medical Writer Mike Stobbe contributed from New York.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

