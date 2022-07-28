British ministers are arrogant and reluctant to learn about military strategy.





The Boris Johnson government has been criticized by lawmakers for neglecting Britain, arrogance and refusal to learn lessons, failing to prepare for crises such as the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the Ukraine war.

In a poignant report on military strategy, the House of Representatives Defense Selection Committee warned that British troops had a capability gap and that the Ukrainian war had exposed mistakes in cutting the army’s heavy armor.

MPs said they urged the government to reconsider its combined defense review to learn lessons from Afghanistan and Ukraine, but both cases were dismissed as deemed unimportant.

The committee welcomed Johnson’s decision to raise the 2020 defense budget in cash over a four-year period, but said inflation and new threats meant that inflation and new threats were no longer sufficient.

The Commission also expressed concern about using the military to replenish workers performing civilian duties because the Whitehall department concerned appeared unable to respond on its own.

Tobias Elwood, chairman of the National Defense Commission, said the facts on the ground have changed since the government announced the combined defense review in March 2021, but the strategy has not evolved.

He said the government must be clear about the challenges ahead, emphasizing the government’s lack of preparedness for an international crisis due to the open war in Europe, widespread economic instability and the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Elwood clashed with Johnson over a British tank reduction in November last year. The report said Johnson’s claim that the battle for large tanks on continental Europe was over was found to be false in Ukraine.

They said investment in new technology was essential, but MPs expressed serious doubts about whether new, untried systems could compensate for declining troop numbers and outdated equipment.

The Ministry of National Defense announced in March last year that it would cut 9,500 jobs over the next four years to 72,500, making it the smallest full-time military force in years. The committee called the cut a distortion.

An entire fleet of more than 700 Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicles was identified for the Axe, along with one-third of the Challenger II tanks. The remaining 148 Challengers will be upgraded, the Pentagon said.

The committee was also very critical of the erroneous procurement of new Ajax armored vehicles and said on Thursday that the Department of Defense’s large and complex program had a poor performance.

Defense spending in 2020-21 amounted to $42.4 billion in cash. Johnson has announced that it will increase the budget by 16.5 billion over four years over the Conservative Party’s declaration that it will raise its budget by 0.5% above inflation in 2020.

That would increase the defense budget by $6.2 billion more in cash in 2025 compared to 2021, but the committee noted that soaring inflation means more money is now needed.

suggestion

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Liz Truss pledged to increase defense spending in the Conservative leadership primary.

Prime Minister Johnson argued last month that the logical conclusion of various military promises is that the UK will spend 2.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense by the end of the decade.

In response, the Pentagon said it is communicating our vision of supporting and equipping our armed forces, including the need to make long-term investments in essential capabilities such as future fighters, nuclear submarines and more advanced tanks.

We understand the importance of national resilience and will continue to adjust our strategies and responses to meet new threats and challenges, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/98db636b-9b25-48fc-9fd0-e6a773345993 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos