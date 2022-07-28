Kim threatens to use nukes in any confrontation with USExBulletin





In this photo provided by the government, Kim Jong Un delivers a defiant speech during a ceremony marking the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ended the Korean War fighting.

SEOUL, South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that he is ready to use his nuclear weapons in possible military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media reported Thursday. , as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of war.

Kim’s speech to veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War was apparently aimed at bolstering internal unity in the impoverished country suffering from pandemic-related economic hardship. North Korea will likely step up its threats against the United States and South Korea as allies prepare to expand summer exercises that the North sees as a rehearsal for an invasion, some observers say.

“Our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation’s nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power conscientiously, exactly, and promptly in accordance with its mission,” Kim said in his speech Wednesday. according to the Korean official press release. Central News Agency.

He accused the United States of “demonizing” North Korea to justify its hostile policies. He said the U.S.-South Korean military drills showed the “double standards” and “gangster” aspects of the U.S., as they branded North Korea’s routine military activities as an apparent reference to its missile tests as provocations or threats.

Kim also called new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol a “confrontational freak” who went further than former South Korean leaders and said Yoon’s conservative government was run by “gangsters”. Since taking office in May, the Yoon government has moved to bolster Seoul’s military alliance with the United States and enhance its ability to neutralize North Korean nuclear threats, including a preemptive strike capability.

“Talking about military action against our nation, which has absolute weapons that they are most afraid of, is absurd and is a very dangerous suicidal action,” Kim said. “Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful force, and Yoon Suk Yeol’s government and its army will be wiped out.”

This year, Kim has increasingly threatened rivals with his advanced nuclear program in what some foreign experts see as an attempt to wrest external concessions and achieve greater national unity.

In April, Kim said North Korea could use nuclear weapons preemptively if threatened, saying it “would never be confined to the sole mission of war deterrence.” Kim’s army has also tested nuclear-capable missiles that put both the continental United States and South Korea within striking range.

Kim is seeking greater public support as his country’s economy has been battered by pandemic-related border closures, U.S. sanctions and his own mismanagement. North Korea also admitted its first outbreak of COVID-19 in May, although the scale of the illness and death is widely disputed in a country that lacks the modern medical capacity to deal with it.

“Kim’s rhetoric inflates external threats to justify his military and economically struggling regime,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are in violation of international law, but Kim is trying to portray his stockpiling of destabilizing weapons as a righteous self-defense effort.”

North Korea has rejected US and South Korean offers to resume talks, saying its rivals must first abandon their hostile policies against the North, apparently referring to US-led sanctions and US military drills -South Koreans.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said last week that this year’s summer military exercises with the United States would involve field training for the first time since 2018, as well as computer-simulated tabletop exercises. existing.

In recent years, the South Korean and American militaries have canceled or reduced some of their regular exercises due to concerns about COVID-19 and to support the now stalled US-led diplomacy aimed at convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in exchange for economic and political benefits.

