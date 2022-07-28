



Even cooler times in the UK are now warmer than ever, meteorologists have warned. The assessment of last year’s weather is due to the rise in global heat, resulting in higher average temperatures across the UK.

Britain’s record heatwave last week exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time on record, although showers and cooler temperatures have dropped in most parts of the country, but smaller heatwaves may return next month, the forecast warns.

Experts said this year’s global heatwave is showing clear evidence of a climate crisis. In March, unprecedented heatwaves occurred in both poles at once, followed by heatwaves in South Asia, China, Europe and North America. Wildfires are also raging in many areas, including parts of North America and Europe.

Drought is also a huge challenge, with water levels in many of the UK’s rivers and catchments dropping to dangerous levels in recent years. This poses a serious threat to wildlife, especially since many UK river systems are already suffering badly from pollution from intensive agriculture.

Record heat sets fires across England video

Government officials held a drought summit on Tuesday to prepare as forecasters warn that the driest weather since 1976 will continue. No drastic measures were agreed at the meeting, but a hose pipe ban is being considered. Farmers may need to limit irrigation in some areas, and water companies are preparing for high demand and low rainfall.

Wouter Buytaert, professor of hydrology and water resources at Imperial College London, said: “In the UK, droughts occur when water stored in rivers, reservoirs and groundwater is very scarce. The southeast of the UK is particularly vulnerable as it not only receives the least amount of precipitation, but also has the highest demand.

He said people could make a big difference to water availability by reducing water use, but in the long run, governments must act. We must focus on reducing leaks, improving the use of rainwater in buildings, and reusing water in industrial processes.

This year’s extremes were 1.5 degrees and 1.8 degrees warmer than in 2021, respectively, with distinct global warming trends in summer and autumn following the relatively mild year of 2021, when winter and spring were near-normal in temperature compared to the long-term average. Benchmark averages for 1961-1990.

The recorded highest temperature in the UK for 2021 was 32.2C, well below last week’s high, but well above the benchmark 1961-1990 average annual high of 31.4C.

Overall, last year was the 18th warmest year on record, based on the UK’s comprehensive temperature series dating back to 1884. But in 2021 there were significant storms and weather damage, including the devastating storm Arwen that struck last November, which would have done much more damage. If it hadn’t happened at low tide, like storm Darcy in February and heavy rain last October.

Mike Kendon of the Met Office National Climate Information Center said the weather has been very variable over the past few years, according to a State of the UK Climate report released on Thursday. He thinks 2021 will be near-average in the context of the current climate, but he said if this had happened just 30 years ago, it would have been one of the warmest Britain on record.

Unusually, last April was colder than March, which happened only 15 times in Central England temperature records dating back 363 years. This helped warm March to give out leaves earlier, but the trees expected to come out in April led to a delayed branching spring due to the cold. Experts say this may have affected other species as birds had less insect access during the critical spring nesting season.

The rate of sea level rise around the UK also accelerated from about 1.5 mm per year 100 years ago to about 3 mm per year now to 5.2 mm per year, depending on your location across the UK. This has contributed to faster erosion of coastal areas, creating a cumulative rise of about 16.5 cm over a century, measured from the early 1900s.

The UK Climate Report is published annually and has been subject to peer review.

