US HIMARS cripples crucial Russian supply line in ‘surgical attack’





Using US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers, Ukrainian forces struck the Antonivskyi Bridge, a critical Russian supply line, on Tuesday night.

The next day, authorities in Russian-controlled Kherson closed the bridge, the city’s only one, after Ukrainian artillery launched a ‘surgical strike’ on the structure, according to a spokeswoman for the army’s Southern Command. Ukrainian, Nataliya Gumenyuk.

“Traffic on the bridge is blocked. Indeed, another HIMARS strike was launched during the night,” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian administration in the region, said on his Telegram channel. “We planned all the things like that, and in fact there are several ferry crossings.”

Destroying the bridge would cripple the Russian military’s ability to supply its forces in the Kherson region, which Russia has occupied since it annexed Crimea in 2014. The only other crossing is a dam at the hydroelectric power station of the town of Nova Kakhovka, which also came under Ukrainian fire but remained open.

Stremousov told Interfax, an independent Russian news agency, that the Antonivskyi Bridge, which crosses the Dnieper, was still standing on Wednesday. He said that although the structure of the bridge was not compromised by the shelling, there were holes that prevented vehicles from crossing.

The bridge was already closed to trucks after last week’s attacks by Ukrainian forces, but remained open to passenger vehicles until Tuesday’s strike.

A Ukrainian attack using US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers forced authorities in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson to close a bridge serving as a crucial supply line for Russian troops. Above, a car drives past a crater on the bridge on July 21 after an earlier attack. AFP via Getty Images

The delivery of HIMARS (or High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) weapons to Ukraine has significantly bolstered the military’s defensive efforts against Russian troops. Long-range missile systems have better accuracy and a faster rate of fire, compared to the country’s obsolete weapons.

Last week, the White House announced that it would send four more HIMARS systems to Ukraine to supplement the dozen already provided by the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Joe Biden for the latest set of military weapons, describing them as “extremely important and powerful weapons [that] save the lives of our soldiers, speed up the liberation of our land from the Russian aggressor.”

On Wednesday, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, tweeted that “occupiers should learn to swim” across the river or “leave Kherson while still possible.”

“The liberation of the Kherson region from the Russian invasion continues, thanks to our brave warriors who are making a superhuman effort to fly our flag over our region,” said Dmytro Butrii, head of the Kherson regional military administration. .

The strike in southern Ukraine comes as Russian forces continue to battle on the front lines in the east, where they have made slow gains against Ukrainian resistance.

