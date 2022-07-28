Live recap of the day 2 finals





2022 USA SUMMER NATIONALS Wednesday Finals Spec Sheets

Night two of the 2022 U.S. National Championships in Irvine will open with the women’s 200 freestyle final, featuring top seed and Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky in one of her shortest events. Erin Gemmell of the Nation’s Capital Swim Club is ranked just behind her in 2nd place after posting a best time this morning. On the men’s side, Jake Magahey and Tokyo Olympian Kieran Smith lead the field, going 1-2 this morning, 0.02 behind each other.

The women’s 200 breaststroke final is expected to be a tight race led by top seed Mac Looze of Indiana and Anna Keating of Virginia. Looze clocked the fastest time of his life this morning to secure first place while Keating was about three seconds off his own. Matt Fallon stole the show in the men’s 200 breaststroke preliminaries, posting the fastest time of the field by 0.81 with a new best time.

The session will end with the 200m backstroke where Isabelle Stadden is the top seed with a comfortable one-second cushion. But, she will have to watch out for the three members of the 2022 World Championship squad ranked directly behind her, most closely Claire Curzan in 2nd. Curzan, who is also a Tokyo Olympian, had a best time over 3 seconds faster than her preliminary time. Ian Grum and Jack Aikins are the top seeds in the men’s 200m backstroke after racing in the same preliminary heat and pushing each other to the fastest times of the session.

Women’s 200m freestyle final World Record 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009) US Record 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012) US Open Record 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012) LC National Championship Record 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012) Junior World Record 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 graduates:

Katie Ledecky – 1:54.50 Erin Gemmell – 1:56.14 Claire Tuggle – 1:58.34 Cavan Gormsen – 1:58.87 Chloe Stepanek – 1:59.15 Gemma Cooney – 2:00.12 Anna Peoplowski – 2:00.70 Natalie Mannion – 2:01.50

The temperature in Irvine was around 82 degrees Fahrenheit when the women’s 200 freestyle final hit the water and 17-year-old Erin Gemmell’s performance was just as fast. She got right with Katie Ledecky for the first half and stayed on her heels until the very end, hitting the wall 2nd and losing about a second off the fastest time she swam this morning. She is now the 9th fastest American ever in the event. It was also a good race for Ledecky who came within 0.10 of Allison Schmitt’s long course national record. Ledecky’s best time is 1:53.73, the time she swam to win gold at the 2016 Olympics.

Claire Tuggle of Cavalier Aquatics completed the podium by also lowering her preliminary time. She came within 0.13 of her best time ever to touch third-placed Long Island Aquatic Club Cavan Gormsen by half a second.

In the ‘B’ final, Alto Swim Club’s Lillie Nordmann tied her best time to beat Natalie Hinds of Gator Swim Club for first place (1:59.33) while Hinds took 2nd place (1:59.82)

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final World Record 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009) US Record 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008) US Open Record 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008) National Championships Record LC 1 :44.10, Michael Phelps (2008) Junior World Record 1:43.31, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 graduates:

Luke Hobson – 1:46.14 Kieran Smith – 1:46.32 Jake Magahey – 1:46.62 Grant House – 1:46.68 Jake Mitchell – 1:46.90 Jack Dahlgren – 1:46.92 Kai Taylor – 1:47.50 Patrick Callan – 1:48.49

Sun Devil Swimming’s Grant House set the pace early in the race, holding onto the lead until the 100-yard mark after splitting 51.31 in the first half. But it became a four-way battle for first place over the final 25 yards between Luke Hobson, Kieran Smith, Jake Magahey and House. Even Jake Mitchell was almost in the race after having a final time of 50 in 26.66, the fastest final time in the peloton and about 0.36 faster than Hobson’s. But it was Texas’ Hobson who reached the wall first with a lifetime best of 1:46.14, smashing his previous best time from April by 0.7. Smith was about 1.5 seconds off his best time from the 2020 Olympics.

It was a huge race for Magahey who dipped below 1:47.00 for the first time by clearing 0.22 from her best time in early July. He dealt with a non-COVID illness last college season but has now shown he’s back to full health and starting to move the long way.

Cal’s Gabriel Jett won the “B” final with a time of 1:47.44, shaving nearly 0.8 off his best time ever. Patrick Sammon took 2nd place (1:47.80), becoming the 12th fastest 17-18 year old of all time in the event.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final World Record 2: 18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021) US Record 2: 19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012) US Open Record 2: 20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009) LC Nationals Record 2: 20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009) Junior World Record 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Top 8 graduates:

Mackenzie Looze – 2:25.35 Anna Keating – 2:25.82 Ella Nelson – 2:27.40 Noelle Peplowski – 2:27.44 Gillian Davey – 2:28.13 Josie Panitz – 2:28.98 Mathilda Smith – 2:30.85 Abby Hay – 2:31.33

Indiana’s Mackenzie Looze hit the gas about 75 yards from the end, trying to pass Anna Keating who had held the lead in the first half. They pushed each other back and forth, Looze sharing a 37.62 on the last length compared to 38.03 for Keating. Looze hit the wall first, demolishing her best time since preliminaries by two seconds and becoming the 25th fastest all-time American in history. It was a solid race for Keating who was less than 1.2 seconds off his best time.

Ella Nelson touched Noelle Peplowski by 0.04 to complete the podium. Nelson was about 2.5 seconds off her best time in April, but she pushed Peplowski to cut a second off her best time since the preliminaries.

Zoie Hartman put in a solid performance in the ‘B’ final, winning the heat in 2:27.26, a time that would have earned her a place on the ‘A’ final podium.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final World Record 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022) US Record 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016) US Open Record 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016) National Championships Record LC 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016) Junior World Record 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

Top 8 graduates:

Matt Fallon – 2:07.91 Jake Foster – 2:09.00 Caspar Corbeau – 2:09.03 AJ Pouch – 2:09.07 Will Licon – 2:09.13 Maxwell Reich – 2:10.94 Josh Matheny – 2:11.39 Colin Feehery – 2:13.22

USA national team Matt Fallon of the Athens Bulldogs just became the 7th fastest American ever in this event, comfortably winning the race as the only swimmer under 2:08.00. Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch led most of the race, sliding hard in the first two corners. But Fallon posted untouchable 32.03/32.48 gaps over the final two 50s to pass the pack. For context, no one else has broken 33.10 on those lengths.

At the start of this meet, Fallon’s best time was the 2:08.91 he posted to break the 17-18 age group national record at the 2020 US Olympic Trials. It was also the fastest run of a lifetime for Jake Foster, taking 0.73 off his time at the team’s international trials in April. Caspar Corbeau secured 3rd place, passing Pouch by 0.04 and moving about half a second closer to his best time.

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final World Record 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019) US Record 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019) US Open Record 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022) LC Nationals Record 2:05.68, Missy Franklin (2013) Junior World Record 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 graduates:

Isabelle Stadden – 2:07.29 Rhyan White – 2:07.51 Reilly Tiltmann – 2:09.61 Claire Curzan – 2:09.74 Leah Smith – 2:10.48 Rosie Zavaros – 2:11.42 Anna Peplowski – 2:11.56 Natalie Mannion – 2:15.10

Cal’s Isabelle Stadden and 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Rhyan White were neck and neck for most of this race, clocking 1:02.48 and 1:02.47 at the halfway mark, respectively. On the third 50, Stadden managed to push a 32.71 split a little harder than White’s 32.86 and she held that narrow lead until the finish.

It was an incredible run for Stadden who matched her best time from May 2021. White’s best time is 2:05.13 which she swam at the International Team Trials in April. Reilly Tiltmann beat 2:10.00 for the first time to complete the podium and edged Curzan on the final length with a gap of 33.01 to Curzan’s 33.69.

In the ‘B’ final, Louisville’s Rye Ulett clocked the best time of her life of 2:12.55 to place 4th, a time that ranks her 61st among the fastest 17-18 year olds ever. in the test. Her previous record, 2:12.83 from the preliminaries, ranked her 66th.

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final World Record 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009) American Record 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009) US Open Record 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009) LC National Championship Record 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009) Junior World Record 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Jack Aikins – 1:57.52 Ian Grum – 1:57.59 Nick Simons – 1:57.70 Destin Lasco – 1:57.76 Ty Hartwell – 1:58.50 Baylor Nelson – 1:59.19 Caleb Maldari – 1:59.33 Christopher O’Conner – 1:59.52

SwimAtlanta’s Jack Aikins took the lead early and he just didn’t let go, turning around first at the 100-yard mark at 56.69 with a 0.6 lead over the field. Dynamo’s Ian Grum did his best to overthrow him, however, clocking a final 50 of 29.90 (a full second faster than Aikin’s final 50). Aikins came within 0.8 of his lifetime best time from the International Team Trials in April while Grum took another half a second off his lifetime best time from the preliminaries.

Lake Oswego’s Nick Simons had a close race with Cal’s Destin Lasco the entire race. Simons cut Lasco’s lead on the final lap, splitting 29.02, half a second faster than Lasco, to take 3rd.

Caleb Maldari, 7th, posted the best time of his life which places him 28th among the fastest 17-18 year olds of all time in the event. It’s his first time under 2:00.00 and his previous record, 2:00.13 from the preliminaries, ranked him 43rd on this list.

