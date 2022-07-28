UK climate continues to change in 2021





The latest annual report shows warmer-than-average years continue and the rate of sea level rise is increasing across the UK.

The State of the UK Climate 2021 report reviews climate across the UK and this year’s important meteorological events. This year’s report continues to show the impact of rising global temperatures on the UK’s climate and reaffirms that climate change is not a matter of the future and is already affecting the conditions we experience here.

temperature

The highest recorded temperature in 2021 was 32.2C, a year that in some ways has been relatively unremarkable in recent climatology in the UK. Compared to recent decades, this was a relatively low high, but still significantly warmer than the hottest day of the year at 31.4C in the 1961-1990 period.

In a changing climate, we expect variability from year to year, but today’s cooler conditions are warmer compared to past climates, as shown in the annual average temperature graph below. 2021 is considered a near-normal year compared to the past 30 years, but before 1990 a year like this would be the second warmest in a nationwide series that began in 1884.

Both winter and spring were near normal compared to the climate a few decades ago (1961-1990), but summer and autumn were much warmer (+1.5C, +1.8C). The UK continues to warm at a slightly higher rate, largely consistent with a global temperature increase of 1.0C warmer in the most recent decade than the 1961-1990 climate period, but at a slightly higher rate. 2021 was the 18th warmest year in the UK in a series dating back to 1884.

Mike Kendon of the National Climate Information Center at the National Weather Service said: The weather we experienced in 2021 was very variable. Extreme weather events such as Storm Arwen have affected our daily life. It may seem a bit unremarkable given the UK climate year-round, but in the context of the current climate, we would consider 2021 to be close to the average temperature, whereas if this happened just 30 years ago, it would be one of the warmest years on record in the UK. One.

A warming of 1C may sound like a no-brainer, but highs like the 32.2C we saw in 2021 have become the norm, not the exception. This is especially stark considering the record heat the UK experienced last week.

The report details notable weather events for 2021, putting them in the context of the UK climate. Events such as Storm Arwen in November, Storm Darcy in February, new Northern Ireland temperature records in July and exceptional rainfall in October are all reviewed.

sea ​​level

Since 1900, sea levels across the UK have risen by about 16.5 cm. This new report explains how rates of sea level rise across the UK are actually increasing. At the beginning of the last century, the rate of increase was 1.5 mm per year, but over the past 30 years the rate has increased to 3.0-5.2 mm per year, depending on locations across the UK. As sea levels rise across the UK, more coastal areas are exposed to larger and more frequent storm surges and wind-induced wave effects.

Dr. Svetlana Jevrejeva of the National Oceanographic Center said: “The tidal record shows increased ice loss from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets and continued glacial mass loss and ocean warming. Our long-term records show that the rate of sea level rise in the UK has increased over the past few decades. As sea levels rise, the impact of storm surges may become greater. Last year, during Storm Arwen, we saw storm surges of 1.5 m or more, but there were no extreme sea levels as they occurred at low and low tide.

phenology

The UK’s first leaf date was influenced by the cold April. Average Central England Temperatures (CET) in April were lower than in March. CET series A phenomenon that only happened 15 times in 363 years. Species that usually leaf earlier in the season (such as elder) were much earlier, whereas species that usually leaf later in the spring were delayed. For example, the date of the first leaf of an oak was delayed by almost four days. Weather-related delays in the natural timing of these events may further affect interactions with other species later in the season. Warm October meant delayed average bare tree dates across all monitored species.

Professor Tim Sparks, a professional volunteer at the Woodland Trust, said: However, responses to these signals may vary from species to species, and we do not fully understand the complexity of this and its impact on the future environment.

The importance of climate monitoring

Professor Liz Bentley, CEO of the Royal Meteorological Society, said: This report is the prestigious annual UK climate summary published as a special appendix in the International Journal of Climateology. Not only does it help highlight the latest knowledge about a changing climate, it also helps us understand trends, risks, and impacts to inform how we need to adapt now and in the future.

Published in an international peer-reviewed journal available to more than 8,600 academic and research institutions, this important report will ensure permanent records and support other scientific research. It is also increasingly important to use this report to help update governments, businesses and the wider public on the realities and impacts of climate change.

The State of the UK Climate report annually examines the UK’s changing climate and has been published in the International Journal of Climateology since 2017. Learn more about our annual report and view previous versions on our dedicated webpage.

