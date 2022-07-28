Is the United States in a recession? The GDP report will give us cluesExBulletin





On Thursday we will have an important bulletin on the American economy.

GDP, or gross domestic product, tells us how much the economy has grown or shrunk in the previous quarter.

During the first three months of the year, GDP declined at an annual rate of 1.6%. This contraction surprised economists and investors.

Now there are fears the economy could contract for a second straight quarter.

“A common definition of recession is two negative quarters of GDP growth,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. “When we saw that, there was usually a recession.”

But Yellen notes that things are different now in the US economy. “When you’re creating almost 400,000 jobs a month, that’s not a recession,” she said.

What exactly is a US recession?

While two consecutive quarters of negative growth is often considered a recession, it’s not the classic definition.

The official arbiter of a recession in the United States is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization called the National Bureau of Economic Research. An NBER committee of eight economists makes that decision, and many factors go into that calculation.

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates aggressively to combat high inflation, fears of a recession have grown.

But the current economic data is quite mixed. On the eve of previous downturns, for example, the economy was losing jobs. But the US economy has been adding jobs month after month, as Yellen noted.

“It’s not an economy that’s in a recession,” Yellen said. “A recession is generalized weakness in the economy. We don’t see that now.”

Yellen also pointed to consumer spending, which remained strong and she pointed to positive data on Americans’ credit quality.

The White House doesn’t like the word recession

The White House has been careful to remind people that just two quarters of negative growth doesn’t automatically mean the economy is in a recession.

As the midterm elections approach, the White House is acutely aware of the optics of a country in recession, where Americans are struggling financially. But with the cost of so many things skyrocketing and inflation hitting its highest level in decades, many Americans are already taking it on the chin.

A majority, or 65%, of registered voters who responded to a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll said they thought we were already one.

What are the markers of a recession?

According to the NBER, the “traditional definition” of a recession is “a significant decline in economic activity that extends throughout the economy and lasts for more than a few months.”

Employment is part of the group’s calculus and the labor market continued to show signs of strength. In June, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, near its pre-pandemic low, and the economy added 372,000 jobs.

“I don’t think the NBER would look at the data right now and say the economy is in a recession,” says Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America Securities.

But it’s unclear how much Americans will care whether or not today’s economy satisfies a specific, highly technical definition.

Parts of the economy are already slowing down

What’s clear to everyone is that the economy is slowing, prices are rising at their fastest pace in decades, and the housing market has begun to cool as the Fed aggressively raises rates. of interest. On Thursday, the central bank raised rates an additional three-quarters of a percentage point.

Economists agree that Thursday’s headline figure for the economy growing or contracting in percentage terms is likely to get the most attention, but they say it’s important to dig into the underlying data.

“These are the pieces of the puzzle that matter when you look at GDP,” says Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute.

Among other things, we will see whether household spending, which accounts for 70% of all economic activity, has kept pace with inflation.

But as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other policymakers have acknowledged, at a time like this, when there is so much uncertainty and so many Americans are struggling economically , sentiment and expectations matter and the key to the economy is not losing too many jobs.

“I think a lot of it comes down to jobs,” Meyer says. “If you have a job. If you plan to keep your job. And what that might mean for your future earning journey.”

