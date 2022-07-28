Asylum seekers: The UK is likely to use dental x-rays to assess your age.





The Home Office report on the scientific method of estimating age is likely to recommend the use of dental x-rays, among other techniques, despite the lack of evidence to support this.

July 27, 2022 Moderator

Dental x-rays are a controversial technique when used to accurately measure age.

Shutterstock/Susan Tucker

New scientists understand that perhaps four scientifically probable methods, including dental x-rays, will be proposed as a way to help estimate the age of asylum seekers in the UK. age.

According to three sources familiar with the report, the method will be proposed in a report to be presented by the UK Interior Ministry’s Age Estimation Scientific Advisory Board.

The Commission has investigated several ways over the past few months that could help officials better assess the age of asylum seekers. The issue has gotten more attention in recent months due to the UK government’s attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said it would not send unaccompanied children to Rwanda, but charity workers claim that children incorrectly assessed as over 18 years of age have already been ordered to deport.

New Scientific previously reported that the Department of Home Affairs committee is focused on dental age assessment, wrist bone analysis, and the use of blood or saliva samples to detect age-related chemical alterations in DNA.

A source who told New Scientist on condition of anonymity said the committee would now propose the use of four scientific methods for use with the current interview-based age assessment. DNA is no longer considered and the committee recommends two techniques instead, one based on X-rays and one based on MRI.

One controversial method that uses dental x-rays and works under the assumption that teeth mature at a constant rate is very likely to be recommended, New Scientific understands. The British Dental Association (BDA) has previously said the technique is inaccurate.

BDA’s Eddie Crouch said, “If the government pushed for dental age testing, it would be a deviant. “This is not a scientific method, but a reckless scheme that has failed basic tests of accuracy and ethics.

“This advisory committee has rejected our offer to participate. Going forward with these age checks will help the Department of Home Affairs chase ten inches without taking the consequences into account.

“The unavoidable consequence is that vulnerable child immigrants will eventually pay the price,” Crouch said.

Another recommended method is to use an MRI scan or X-ray to analyze clavicle maturity. A source aware of the committee report told New Scientist that it is an indicator of maturing much later. If you can tell that someone’s clavicle is more mature, you can be more confident that they are over 18.

However, this measure is far from perfect and only those within the five-year range, which can include both ages 18 and younger, can still tell the source, sources say.

The Ministry of Home Affairs did not comment on the contents of the report, only saying it would release it at an appropriate time.

Additional information on the following topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2331096-dental-x-rays-likely-to-be-used-to-assess-asylum-seeker-ages-in-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos