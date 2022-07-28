Energy Bill Rebate Mansfield District Board





The City Council Tax Energy Rebate is part of a package of actions announced by the government to assist households with increased energy bills.

The Council Tax Refund provides a mandatory one-time payment of £150 to households living in Council Tax Bands A – D. Payments will start in April 2022.

Council tax refunds are not reimbursable.

The City Council Tax Energy Rebate does not reduce the amount of Council tax payable, but rather uses Council tax information held by the local City Council to identify eligible households. This is why it will not appear as an amendment to the calculation on the 2022/23 congressional tax bill.

If you are not sure which council tax range you are in, you can refer to your latest council tax bill or check out the council tax band (opens in a new window). To request a review of the City Council’s tax range, you must explain why you believe the Valuation Office band is incorrect and provide supporting evidence. For further assistance, read Government Challenges Your Congressional Tax Band Guidelines (opens in new window).

Discretionary funds have been made available to the City Council to support households that are needed but are not eligible for Council tax refunds, known as discretionary funds.

The Mansfield Regional Council will administer both the £150 council tax refund and discretionary fund. Details of Mansfield’s discretionary plan, including how to apply, are available on this page once details are finalized.

City Council Tax Refund Eligibility

The household is eligible for the mandatory £150 rebate on 1 April 2022 due to Parliamentary tax on real estate that is in Parliamentary Tax Band AD and is living as the primary home (excluding the second home and vacant home) . This includes people receiving local council tax assistance even if their council tax claims for that year are less than £150 or £0.

If a resident of a property in bands A – D is exempt from parliamentary tax on April 1, 2022, the property is also eligible if the property falls into one of the following exemption classes:

Class N (except HMO for student-council tax purposes), Class S (under 18), Class U (persons with severe mental disabilities), Class W (annexe with dependents)

Only £150 is paid per household once, regardless of the number of residents or the number of responsible parliamentary taxpayers.

As of April 1, 2022, if the City Council’s records relating to the taxpayer’s or resident’s circumstances are updated retroactively, the Council will take reasonable steps to pay or recover the payment.

If the scope of property recorded on the Valuation List is amended retroactively to April 1, 2022, for example, as a result of a successful appeal to the Assessment Office Agency (‘VOA’) that ended on or after April 1, 2022, a Council is not required not. payment or refund payment. The exception is if the property is a new building and awaits an official banding on the VOA. In such cases, eligibility will be based on official bands allocated before or after April 1, 2022 by VOA effective April 1, 2022.

How are City Council Tax Refunds Paid?

July 28, 2022 update

We have made more than 37,000 energy rebate payments to date through direct credit to customers who pay by direct debit or to customers who have applied using an online form.

The online form will close after closing on Friday, July 29, 2022, as the remaining eligible customers will be moved to pay with post office vouchers. If the online form is available but has not yet been used, please apply before the form closes.

Customers who have not yet received their energy rebate payment will be issued a post office settlement voucher in the next week or so, regardless of online application problems or the inability to apply online. Vouchers must be redeemed at the local post office by Friday, September 9, 2022 at the latest. Your voucher letter will tell you what to do to cash out your voucher.

For those who do not cash out their post office payment vouchers by Friday, September 9, 2022, their refund will be credited to the City Council tax account before the plan fully closes on Friday, September 30, 2022.

discretionary fund

Mansfield received £229,800 in discretionary funding. The Commission must decide how best to use these funds locally and has devised eligibility criteria for voluntary funds. Eligible customers do not need to apply, and customers who have been found eligible will receive payment in a post office payment voucher within the next week or so.

Once the quota is used, you will no longer be able to use the random funds and you will not be able to pay out of the random funds after November 30, 2022.

Important Advice on Using Online Forms (Date 29 July 2022)

When asked to enter a City Council tax reference on an online form, include only the number, not the C, at the beginning of the account reference on your bill.

Also, when entering your bank information, be sure to enter your bank account name exactly as it appears on your bank statement or online banking. Otherwise, the security check will fail. Do not use your bank card as it may have a different name.

While the system is verifying your bank details, it may initially show that the bank verification failed. It may take up to 10 seconds for the verification to complete completely, at which point it will indicate that the verification completed successfully.

If the check fails, two more attempts will be made to enter your bank information correctly. If verification fails on the third attempt, the application will default to paying a rebate to your council tax account, but you can cancel it on the form before this happens. There are some accounts that do not go through bank verification, but to prevent fraud, we cannot provide information about affected accounts.

If you can’t apply online, don’t worry. Instead, a post office payment voucher will be issued. You do not need to contact us about this. We will issue vouchers to target customers in the next week or so.

If you have already successfully applied, it may take up to a week for your payment to be completed.

Apply for Energy Rebate Payment

Payments will not be made according to the mandatory plan after September 30, 2022.

update

Please refrain from contacting us so we can focus only on processing your payment. Check out this webpage, sign up for Council News and Events (opens in a new window) and follow us on Facebook (opens in a new window) and Twitter (opens in a new window) to stay up to date.

more information

If you have unanswered questions about the City Council Tax Energy Rebate, our Government Fact Sheet (opens in a new window) has answers to the most frequently asked questions about the scheme.

Other support available

The government has also announced a £200 discount on energy bills this fall for domestic electricity customers who must be automatically repaid over the next five years. For more information on this scheme, please visit the government website (opens in a new window).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/energyrebate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos