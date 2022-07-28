US Senate passes bill to boost chip manufacturing and compete with China





WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed sweeping legislation to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry, hoping to boost companies as they compete with China and ease a lingering shortage that touches on everything from cars and weapons to washing machines and video. Games.

The House of Representatives plans to vote on the long-awaited bill on Thursday after the Senate passed it by a bipartisan vote of 64 to 33. If approved as expected, President Joe Biden plans to sign it into law early of the next week.

The Chips and Science Act provides about $52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor production in the United States and an investment tax credit for chip factories estimated at $24 billion.

The legislation would also authorize more than $170 billion over five years to boost American scientific research to better compete with China. Congress would still have to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund these investments.

“This legislation will create well-paying jobs, it will lighten supply chains, it will help reduce costs, and it will protect Americas national security interests,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Senator Mark Warner said the bill would help fund 10 to 15 new semiconductor factories. “If we hadn’t done that, there wouldn’t have been another American semiconductor fab built in this country,” Warner said.

Others noted that China lobbied against the bill.

“Today is a bad day for President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party,” Senator John Cornyn said. “The sleeping giant that is America has finally woken up to the challenge we face from the People’s Republic of China.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said China “strongly opposes” the bill, which it says is “rooted in Cold War, zero-sum mentality and runs counter to the common aspiration of people from all walks of life in China and the United States to strengthen exchanges.” and cooperation.”

Most of the funding was for new factories that will take two or three years to build. Boeing Co (BA.N) said it was still facing supply chain issues due to chip shortages.

Workers work inside the clean room of U.S. semiconductor maker SkyWater Technology Inc, where computer chips are made, in Bloomington, Minnesota, U.S., April 2022 in this handout photo acquired by Reuters on 19 July 2022. SkyWater Technology/Handout via REUTERS

On Tuesday, General Motors Co said it had more than 90,000 unfinished vehicles, mostly trucks and SUVs, waiting for chips and other parts. Thousands are parked in southeast Michigan.

Lawmakers said they would not normally support hefty subsidies to private companies, but noted that China and the European Union had handed out billions in incentives. They also cited national security risks.

“What we became convinced of was that there was a real problem here,” said Senator Maria Cantwell. “Faced with what is really a threat to the competitiveness of the United States, we reacted… There were people who were betting against us.”

MONTH OF WORK

Promulgation of the bill would come after more than a year of work. A more comprehensive version of the legislation passed the Senate to much fanfare in June 2021, but stalled in the House. That has frustrated lawmakers on both sides who see competition with China and global supply chain issues as top priorities.

To urge Congress to act, Biden and other supporters of the bill approached the issue in terms of national security, saying it was essential to ensure U.S. production of crucial chips for a wide range of consumer goods. and military equipment.

Senator Mark Kelly has said that if the US loses access to chips made in Taiwan, it could reduce US gross domestic product by 10% and cripple auto production.

Biden urged the House to quickly pass the bill.

“As Americans worry about the state of the economy and the cost of living, the CHIPS bill is an answer: it will accelerate semiconductor manufacturing in America, driving down the prices of everything, from cars to dishwashers,” he said in a statement after the Senate vote.

Critics like Sen. Bernie Sanders — the only member of the Senate Democratic caucus to vote against the bill — called the measure a “blank check” for highly profitable chipmakers.

Lawmakers are working on other provisions that could address other supply chain vulnerabilities.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

