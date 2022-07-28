UK CV production grew 64.4% in June, ending the best first half in a decade.





UK commercial vehicle production rose 64.4% in June, with 9,549 leaving UK plant lines. Compared to the beginning of the year, production increased 47.4%, the highest in the first six months to one year since 2012. CV manufacturers show resilience, but urgent action is needed to protect the UK’s competitiveness.

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production rose 64.4% in June, with 9,549 units leaving UK factories, according to the latest figures released today by the Automobile Manufacturers Association (SMMT). June production was the highest since 2015 and was 32.7% higher than the five-year pre-pandemic average1, resulting in six consecutive months of increase in production.

Growth was mainly driven by overseas demand, with exports of UK-made CVs increasing 133.0% year-over-year in June, now accounting for nearly 6 out of 10 units (58.1%), with around 92.5% of exports heading to the EU. Domestic demand, which was stronger during the pandemic last year, increased by 16.7% year-on-year in four of the six months of 2022.

The strong performance means that total production to date is 50,596 units, a 47.4% increase over 2021 and 16.6% above the five-year pre-pandemic average.2 As a result, January-June production was the highest since 2012. CV manufacturers ensure the ability to build these critical vehicles amid a surge in demand from companies and operators renewing vehicles.

The UK commercial vehicle sector has consistently been a bright spot in the grim situation experienced by the automotive industry. However, global competitiveness is not guaranteed. Addressing inflation and energy costs urgently is critical, especially as manufacturers continue to invest in the production of modern, zero-emission vehicles.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said:

Best-in-class first-half performance for the CV sector is a testament to resilience as manufacturers work to ensure that orders for these vehicles critical to the UK economy are delivered in a very challenging economic environment. At the same time, manufacturers are working to build a growing variety of fuel-efficient and emission-free vans, trucks, buses, coaches and taxis, a necessary step to achieving net zero while keeping society moving. However, we must protect the global competitiveness of this sector in the face of these challenges. But we must start with actions to tackle energy costs and make the UK one of the world’s leading manufacturers of these important vehicles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smmt.co.uk/2022/07/uk-cv-production-grows-64-4-in-june-to-round-off-best-first-half-in-a-decade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos