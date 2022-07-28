“Pop-up” installations illuminate Burnley Town Center





The pop-up art installation will stimulate the imagination and grab the attention of Burnley Town Center visitors for weeks to come.

The piece is the culmination of the creative output produced by local artists with a variety of children, asylum seekers and adults with learning disabilities, through a series of workshops held earlier this year.

The six-week art pop-up will help illuminate the town center and will be an appropriate extension of the Light Nights held in Burnley before the Covid pandemic stops the project from repeating itself.

The performance name is ‘Under One Sky’ and will continue until the end of August.

The public can view the artwork in a shop window at 117 St James’s Street (next to Marks and Spencer).

Rachel Hawthorn, Burnley’s Director of Art Engagement, said:

We want to make a fun and exciting visit to Burnley to showcase the imagination and hard work of local people of all ages and backgrounds.”

For several years through 2019, Burnley Light Nights was held in early December. Building on past successes and the success of the 2019 event, it has been a huge success, attracting hundreds of residents each year and enjoying the event with hundreds of spectators. Sadly, the pandemic has put the brakes on that momentum and big plans for the 2020 event have had to be put on hold.

Burnley Night Lights 2019

“It is clear that there are many challenges ahead on how to make public events safe and enjoyable again,” added Rachel. “We considered our options and planned to offer a Covid-safe event without the mass gatherings of the previous parade, although still involving local people.”

Last year, organizers raised 15,000 from Arts Council England, along with donations from the Burnley Council, Burnley BID, Burnley Leisure and Culture, to advance the project.

Since earlier this year, the group behind the art project has been working with community groups and schools using the same theme, Under Night Sky, with the added factor of considering what the pandemic means for all of us and how we can do it. Find matches with each other in this test time.

Young people, asylum seekers and adults with learning disabilities have worked with poet Amy Tempest and visual artists at the Burnley Youth Theater to express their experiences in words and patterns. Ridgewood Community School students have teamed up with musicians from Mr Wilsons Second Liners to learn new songs and hone their playing skills, building on their years of experience at the parade and performing at future Light Night events.

Three local artists, Jai Redman, Fiona Hornby and Sophie Gibson, were commissioned to create light-inspired pieces that reflect the theme of unity under the night sky and their experiences as artists surviving the plague. Burnley College art students collaborated with professional artists to create new works on the same subject.

The organizers are also looking at the potential to advance Burnley Light Nights and would like to hear from the public on this. For more information and how to participate in future events, please email Rachel Hawthorn, Burnley’s Head of Art Engagement, at [email protected]

