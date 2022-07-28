



The BBC has not yet released official bid details for hosting Eurovision 2023 in the UK. But that hasn’t stopped the mayor, city councilors, legislators and Eurovision fans from expressing their support for their favorite host city.

Cities big and small in four UK countries – Liverpool, London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Cardiff and Belfast – are ready for a moment in the international spotlight. But which city has the venues, hotels, access to international airports, and buzz you need to secure the world’s largest live music event?

We all listened to the mayor and read the statements of the city council members. But now we want to know what you think. Which city do you think can best serve the needs of both TV producers and international visitors? You can vote for as many cities as you want, but you can only vote once. So count it.

Survey: Which UK cities should host Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023: Host City Requirements

In a recent report by BBC News, the following criteria were described for Eurovision 2023 host cities:

A venue with a capacity of at least 10,000 spectators. Nearby international airports. Hotel accommodations with a capacity of 2,000 people.

Besides, we know from the latest edition of Eurovision that EBU needs a press center for 1,500 journalists. However, as we saw in Turin, cost cuts have led EBU to dramatically reduce that number. Only 500 journalists were allowed in the press room at Eurovision 2022.

Last year, Italian broadcaster Rye stipulated that the host city should have a place where it could be dismantled for six weeks before the event, two weeks during the show, and one week after the show ended.

Rai also defined a “closest” international airport within 90 minutes of the city.

Learn more about the different bids, guesses and hype below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wiwibloggs.com/2022/07/27/poll-which-uk-city-should-host-eurovision-2023/272996/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos