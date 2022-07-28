UK Automotive Industry Targets 1 Million Cars per Year, Two Years Down by 2025 | automotive industry





The UK auto industry says it will not be able to produce 1 million vehicles per year by 2025, two years later than expected after the global sector faces a series of crises.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s Covid-19 lockdown, and continuing shortages of computer chips all combine to delay the auto manufacturing recovery, leaving manufacturers unable to supply enough cars to buyers.

The problem will cause the UK industry to lose 113,000 sales this year, according to forecasts commissioned by lobby group Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The UK plant produced 403,000 cars in the first half, down 19% in 2021, despite improvements in May and June. Even after Honda closed its Swindon plant and Vauxhall converted another plant to vans, June production rose 5.6% year-over-year.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said the industry is struggling in part due to the long-standing Covid-19 as the problems posed by the pandemic persist. He said the semiconductor computer chip shortage will continue this year and perhaps next year. Shanghai, a major port and major supplier of parts, endured two months of strict lockdown in the spring.

Russian aggression exacerbated the problem. Ukraine has been an important supplier of wire harnesses, inexpensive but important components that hold cables together.

Despite some optimism, Hawes said he is not yet in recovery mode from COVID-19. The problem is supply.

The automotive industry has, in most cases, managed to avoid recent problems with Britain’s shortest strait crossing. The issue is being blamed for further overhauls and a lot of tourists after Brexit. Industry moved to other ports such as Immingham and Southampton in Lincolnshire. The port is less vulnerable to tourist traffic, which has caused havoc in Dover and Folkestone, Kent in recent days.

However, Hawes said the industry is still affected by Brexit issues. SMMT has sent a letter to the government requesting an extension of the new post Brexit type approval safety inspection required for all models sold. Before the UK left the EU, type approvals from other countries were available for sale in the UK, but the government offered an 18-month deadline for introducing the new regime.

So far, it has failed to create regulations governing this regime, raising concerns in the industry about possible delays.

