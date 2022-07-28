Tory Leadership Live: Truss and Sunak will go head-to-head in the first showdown.





The moment Nadine Dorries interview is not broadcast after the incident behind the camera.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will face off again tonight in the first official Tory race to decide the next prime minister.

It comes after seeing a trade deal between former prime ministers and foreign ministers in live TV debates, from the cost of living crisis to the Ukraine war.

Tonight’s event is the first of 12 official hustings to determine who will succeed the Boris Johnsons.

The other two candidates went on a national tour and announced plans to crack down on violence against women and girls. Sunak proposed a new downblouse crime, and Liz Truss proposed a misogynistic street harassment law.

It comes after senior conservatives criticized Nadine Dorries’ claims that Boris Johnson and a Conservative MP were ousted in a ruthless coup.

Warning that the prime minister’s dismissal had summoned the hounds of hell, the culture minister claimed his defense was led by Rishi Sunak, and more recently ridiculed the expensive former prime minister given that judgment is a big issue in the current leadership race. defended that .

Key PointsLatest update 1659030630Sunak confronts BBC Nick Robinson in one-on-one interview

Conservative leadership rival Rishi Sunak has agreed to interview Nick Robinson.

The broadcaster said it hoped Liz Truss would participate in an interview with a veteran political journalist in August, but it has not yet been confirmed whether she will agree.

The BBC News Press team said on Twitter: It can be confirmed that Rishi Sunak will participate in a one-on-one interview with Nick Robinson on Wednesday 10 August.

As we announced last week, we’ve invited both candidates to interview and we hope Liz Truss joins them at the end of August.

A spokesperson for the Mr Sunaks campaign said: If you want to find out why you should be prime minister, your only right is to get the most scrutiny from the most demanding interviewers.

Rishi is looking forward to discussing some of the toughest issues the country has faced through generations with Nick.

Emily Atkinson28 July 2022 18:50

1659029730 When and where is Husting the 12th leader per Tori?

Tonight’s event is the first of 12 official hustings to determine who will succeed the Boris Johnsons.

The dates and locations for the remaining 11 discussions are as follows:

July 28 Leeds August 1 Exeter August 3 Cardiff August 5 Eastbourne August 9 Darlington August 11 Chelsea August 16 Perth August 17 Northern Ireland August 19 Manchester 23 August Days Birmingham August 25 Norwich August 31 London

Emily Atkinson28 July 2022 18:35

1659028860 Labor Party urges government to make U-turn in loopholes in embezzlement tax

Labor chairman of the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee urged the government to make a U-turn on loopholes in windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

In an interview with the BBC Radio 4s PM program, Darren Jones said: There are two things we can do with a windfall.

The first is that Ggvernment could make a U-turn from a loophole that allowed oil and gas companies to use their profits to drill more oil and gas before paying their windfall.

If they close that loophole, we will raise more money through the windfall.

And the second question they need to consider is whether they should extend to other power producers, although there are some valid exemptions, such as community-owned power.

Emily Atkinson28 July 2022 18:21

1659025812 Truss and Sunak, showdown tonight

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head-to-head in Leeds tonight in their first official foyer with Tory lawmakers. Candidates are trying to lure northern voters, as a blue-on-blue attack is escalating to compete for top positions.

It will be the first session for political parties across the country to quiz the last two candidates out of 12 sessions before the close of voting for the next party leader and prime minister on September 2nd.

The two-hour Hursting will air on LBC Radio starting at 7pm and will be hosted by presenter Nick Ferrari.

Katy Clifton28 July 2022 17:30

1659023112 Weasel words for northern rail infrastructure

Labor’s shadow transport minister, Louise Haigh, has accused Conservative leadership of making ludicrous remarks about northern rail infrastructure, saying that only the Labor government will fully provide Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) and HS2.

Commenting on Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ commitment to the NPR, Haigh said:

The North Koreans show the hollow words of this distrustful government and the shallow remarks of the two continuity candidates about whether to deliver the promised new line that they only have more to offer.

Only the Labor government will fully deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2, build the right infrastructure for the 21st century, and give the UK the fresh start it needs.

Katy Clifton28 July 2022 16:45

1659021182 Truss and Sunak cannot ignore the need for more housing in the South of England, policy experts say.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss cannot ignore the need for more housing in the South of England, policy experts said.

Alex Morton, policy director at the Center for Policy Studies, a central think tank, said both candidates should be frank with Conservative lawmakers that more housing is needed, especially in the South.

Other policies, such as increasing brownfields or reducing immigration, could help housing, but the candidates have set out how to achieve neither, and in any case, the scale of the housing crisis will equate to more housing in the South, including This means you need it. Greenfield site, cannot be ignored.

Andy Gregory28 July 2022 16:13

1659020282 Nadine Dorries seems to have forgotten that Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Daily Record, north of the border, caught Nadine Dorries speaking to broadcasters in Birmingham this morning that Glasgow seemed to be forgetting or ignoring the fact that it hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

The Minister of Culture, Media and Sports said, “I don’t think there has been a sense of such an opportunity, especially a sporting event, since the 2012 Olympics.” For Birmingham, it’s a surprise.

Andy Gregory28 July 2022 15:58

1659019562 Rees-Mogg calls for fracking and more North Sea oil extraction.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says we need to extract as much as possible from the North Sea oil field.

The Cabinet Minister was asked on BBC Radio 4s World At One program whether the huge profits the energy company had made should be redistributed given the pain many households feel about energy.

Rees-Mogg replied: What we need to do is extract more gas from the ground. We need to extract as much as possible from the North Sea oil field.

And we need to extract shale gas from the UK. Because having a strong domestic market is less affected by the international prices the US has experienced, and it can also increase energy security.

Doing so requires an investment from the energy company, and applying retroactive taxes makes it much less likely to invest.

Regarding energy companies’ resumption of dividends, “I don’t think animosity towards dividends is not a wise economic policy because dividends go to individuals or to the people of their representative pension funds, corporations.

Andy Gregory28 July 2022 15:46

1659018542 Sunaks housing promise is nothing more than rhetoric and ‘will increase house prices further.

A new housing policy (see post 11:14) that Rishi Sunaks will build on brownfield sites and further protect greenbelt areas is just rhetoric and will do nothing to address the housing crisis, one scholar says .

We are not already building a green belt. Its a complete myth. Professor Paul Cheshire of the London School of Economics told the press that the greenbelt area has changed little since 1973.

It has been a policy since the 1990s to first add buildings to the Brownfield site, and the problem is very bad news for young or even middle-aged people. It further increases the volatility of the housing market.

Conservative voters are more likely to be homeowners, he added, citing a by-election defeat where the planning policy was partially criticized. He appeals to Conservative MPs after Chesham and Amersham.

Rishi Sunak is no fool. He understands what the consequences of rationing are.

Andy Gregory28 July 2022 15:29

1659017728 Opinions | Labor should quit Twitter before it’s too late

Sunny Hundal, editor-in-chief of Independent Voices, argues that Labor is obsessed with what’s happening on Twitter and is damaging the party.

He writes: If a party wants to appear moderate, subtle and less hysterical, getting lawmakers to stop using Twitter would be a good start.

Labor must choose whether to appeal to the people on Twitter or to a broader public. To be elected, you must do the latter.

You can read his full thoughts here.

Opinion: Labor should quit Twitter before it’s too late.

The party must choose whether to appeal to the people on Twitter or to a wider audience.

Andy Gregory28 July 2022 15:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/liz-truss-rishi-sunak-tory-leadership-debates-b2132190.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos