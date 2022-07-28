U.S. economy slips into technical recession after 0.9% drop in second-quarter growth





FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reacts to the final GDP reading for the first quarter, saying the United States is “probably at the start of a recession.”

The U.S. economy contracted in the spring for the second consecutive quarter, meeting the criteria for a so-called technical recession, as runaway inflation and higher interest rates forced consumers and businesses to reduce their expenses.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, fell 0.9% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from April to June, a the Commerce Department said Thursday in its first reading of the data. Refinitiv economists expected the report to show the economy grew by 0.5%.

Economic output has already fallen in the first three months of the year, with GDP falling 1.6%, the worst performance since spring 2020, when the economy was still in the grip of the COVID-induced recession. .

“Policymakers will no doubt focus on trying to explain why the US economy is not in recession,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors. “However, they make a strong point. While two consecutive quarters of negative growth is technically a recession, other more recent economic data is not consistent with a recession.”

FED RAISES INTEREST RATES BY 75 BASIS POINTS IN ANOTHER HISTORIC MOVE TO TACKLE INFLATION

Construction workers work at a construction site on Flatbush Avenue on July 22, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the borough of Brooklyn in New York. ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)/Getty Images)

Recessions are technically defined by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and are characterized by high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, declining incomes and slowing retail sales, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER ), which tracks slowdowns.

With consecutive declines in growth, the economy meets the technical criteria for a recession, which requires a “significant decline in economic activity that spreads throughout the economy and lasts for more than a few months.” . Still, the NBER – the semi-official arbiter – may not confirm it immediately as they usually wait up to a year to call it.

FED’S POWELL SAYS HE DOESN’T THINK US ECONOMY IS CURRENTLY IN RECESSION

The NBER also pointed out that it relies on more data than GDP to determine if there is a recession, such as unemployment and consumer spending, which remained strong in the first six months of the crisis. year. It also takes into account the magnitude of any decline in economic activity.

President Biden speaks on the economy and the final rule implementing the U.S. Bailouts Special Financial Relief Program, protecting multi-employer pension plans, at Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland, Ohio, July 6, 2022. ((Photo by SAUL LOEB /AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

“Thus, real GDP could decline by relatively small amounts in two consecutive quarters without warranting the determination that a peak has occurred,” the nonprofit organization said on its website.

The committee does not meet regularly, only when members decide it is warranted.

The latest slowdown stems from a number of factors, including lower private inventories, residential and non-residential investment, and government spending at the federal, state and local levels. Those declines were offset by increases in net exports — the difference between what the United States exports and what it imports — as well as consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of GDP.

The report showed consumers are spending far less than they were in winter, with personal consumption spending rising just 1% for the period, as high inflation persisted and eroded the power of purchase from the Americans.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference in Washington, DC on July 27, 2022. ((Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

The report will fuel a growing political crisis for President Biden, who has seen his approval rating plummet in conjunction with a faltering economy, and could complicate the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory as he weighs how quickly to raise interest rates. interest in order to control inflation without crushing economic growth.

Central bank policymakers raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points in June and July for the first time since 1994. They signaled that another hike of this magnitude is possible in September, depending on upcoming economic data.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters he does not believe the US economy is in recession.

“I don’t think the United States is currently in a recession, and the reason for that is that there are too many sectors of the economy that are doing too well,” Powell said. “It’s a very strong labor market. … It doesn’t make sense for the economy to be in a recession with this kind of thing going on.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/us-economy-shrank-second-quarter-entering-technical-recession The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos