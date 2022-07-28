GDP report shows US economy shrank further in second quarter





The U.S. economy contracted for a second straight quarter, at an annual rate of 0.9%, raising fears the country is heading into a recession and compounding the Biden administration’s policy challenges as it has struggled with high inflation for decades.

The new figures, released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, come at a tumultuous time for the economy, although economists disagree on the likelihood of a full-blown collapse. In the past, six months of contraction usually indicated a recession. The official determination is made by a panel of experts, although recessions are not typical when unemployment is near its lowest level.

Why the US economy has contracted

The slowdown in the second quarter reflects changing consumer and business behavior. Retailers bought fewer items, including cars, as consumers shifted spending from goods to services such as restaurants and hotels. Declines in housing construction and government spending also contributed to the negative reading.

The sour gross domestic product report reflects ongoing problems with inflation, which has hit 40-year highs for several months, as well as weakening home sales and challenges for some business sectors, including the technology and finance. Even the hot job market is starting to show cracks. Wider concerns about the war in Ukraine, the global financial outlook and aggressive interest rate hikes have prompted many economists to predict a recession next year.

Overall, it shows an economy that is really slowing down, said Jason Furman, professor of economics at Harvard University and former economic adviser to President Barack Obama. These data are much more worrying than they were in the first quarter. I don’t think you can easily dismiss those numbers. These are no longer just volatile factors. Significant and important parts of the economy are slowing down.

The White House has strongly pushed back on suggestions the economy is in recession, with top officials including Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen pointing to a strong labor market as a sign the recovery remains on track. Prior to Thursday’s report, White House officials had argued that even a negative GDP number for the second quarter should not be taken as a sign that a recession had arrived.

After last year’s historic economic growth, it’s no surprise the economy is slowing as the Federal Reserve moves to reduce inflation, President Biden said in a statement Thursday. Later, speaking to reporters on Thursday, Biden ticked off a litany of strong points for the economy, including job creation, low unemployment and business investment, ending with: This doesn’t look like to a recession for me.

Republican lawmakers have accused the Biden administrations’ stimulus spending of contributing to inflation and broader economic contraction, with many saying the country is in recession.

You don’t need a fancy economics degree to have seen this coming, Rep. Kevin Hern (Okla.) said in a statement Thursday. Bidens’ spending over the past 18 months is directly responsible for the current economic situation.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly slowed to an annual rate of 1.6% in the first three months of the year, largely due to a mismatch in trade with the United States, which imported far more than ‘they weren’t exporting and a drop in inventory purchases by companies that were still flushing with holiday leftovers.

In many ways, the economy is in uncharted territory. The only time there has been six months of contraction without a recession appears to have been in 1947, according to Tara Sinclair, an economics professor at George Washington University.

Some of the signs of slowing economic growth are intentional, thanks to interest rate hikes aimed at cooling the economy. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again on Wednesday, this time by three-quarters of a percentage point, an unusually aggressive increase in hopes of reining in inflation, which hit 9.1% in June from the previous year.

The Fed’s interest rate hikes, which began in March, are already starting to cool demand in parts of the economy. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell highlighted a number of data points, including slowing consumer spending growth, weakening housing demand and falling business investment, as signs that the efforts of central banks are bearing fruit.

Fed hikes rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation

But, he added, it is becoming increasingly difficult to calm the economy without sending it into a tailspin.

Our goal is to bring inflation down and have a so-called soft landing, that is, a landing that does not require a significant increase in unemployment, Powell told a press conference. Wednesday. We understand that this is going to be quite difficult. It has become more difficult in recent months.

Inflation explained: how prices took off

Still, most economists expect the US economy to end the year growing albeit at a much slower pace than the 5.7% gain it posted last year. Lydia Boussour, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, for example, expects economic growth to slow to 1.9% this year and 1.1% in 2023.

We expect the economy to slow down quite sharply, she said. The key question is: what happens in the second half of the year, and what about the economy?

Biden administrations preemptively stave off recession’

The GDP report showed that Americans are spending less on goods, especially on items such as food, beverages and household supplies. However, spending on services, such as travel and restaurants, rose slightly in the second quarter.

Businesses and households, already struggling to cope with soaring prices, say looming economic uncertainty has made it difficult to make long-term plans. Some families are postponing major purchases, while employers say they are rethinking their hiring plans and preparing for a broader drop in spending.

Walmart this week slashed its full-year profit forecast, sending its stock price down nearly 9%. The nation’s largest retailer, seen as a bellwether for the industry, said it will have to mark down products more heavily than expected as higher gas and grocery costs force many consumers to rethink their buying habits.

General Motors, meanwhile, reported a 40% drop in quarterly profits and announced plans to limit hiring. Other major employers including Ford Motor, 7-Eleven and Shopify are going even further by announcing hundreds, if not thousands, of layoffs.

However, the labor market is not showing the same signs of deterioration as the rest of the economy and does not indicate that the country is in recession, despite signs of a slowdown. The unemployment rate remains stable at 3.6% and job creation is strong, indicating that workers are still maintaining their leverage in a hot job market.

When it comes to the labor market, it’s definitely sending different signals than the GDP numbers suggest, said Nick Bunker, chief research economist at Indeed. The demand for workers is strong. Hiring intentions are high.

There are still strong signs that suggest the labor market is approaching a slowdown. Unemployment claims have trended higher in recent weeks, payroll growth is slowing, and tech companies have cut hiring significantly.

Job postings for software developers have fallen 17% over the past four weeks, according to job site Indeed. Tech hubs such as San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle all saw declining job postings over the same period, according to data from Indeed.

Meanwhile, tech giants such as Apple and Facebook parent company Meta are suspending hiring, with employees at the latter bracing for job cuts of up to 10%. These companies could be reacting to a decrease in consumer demand and a feeling of uncertainty about their ability to support their current workforce in the event of a recession.

I take all of these signals pretty seriously, said Guy Berger, senior economist at LinkedIn. I’m not quite at the stage where I want to call these things recessionary. But it is entirely conceivable that the labor market is heading for a slight recession during the year.

The labor market is starting to show cracks

These job losses, or just the impending fear of such a loss, could cause Americans to tighten their belts, further slowing the economy.

Los Angeles comic book publisher Amanda Meadows was unexpectedly fired this month. She’s not worried, but her partner still has a well-paying job in the video game industry and she hopes to find work soon, but that hasn’t stopped her from rethinking her spending habits.

All the frivolous stuff from my restaurant budget, my clothes budget, my book budget have all been drastically cut, said Meadows, 36. If it’s better to leave the money in savings, that’s what we did.

Mark Beneke, owner of a used car dealership in Fresno, Calif., is starting to see ominous signs in the economy: demand for cars is starting to slow and auto loan delinquencies and foreclosures are on the rise.

But he says he’s not panicking yet. Beneke is still hiring, although he says he could cut his marketing budget and start buying fewer cars, maybe 12 a week instead of 15 if the crisis continues.

Were cautious, but weren’t necessarily scared to the point of freezing, said Beneke of Westland Auto Sales. Things don’t seem too worrying yet.

On Thursday, Yellen disputed GOP claims that the economy is in recession, saying it showed signs of continued expansion in consumption and reflected a welcome change from growing too fast.

Overall, with private demand slowing, this report points to an economy transitioning to more stable and sustainable growth, Yellen said, adding that recessions are generally defined by economists to include substantial job losses. and massive layoffs, business closures, declining industry activity and a general weakening of the economy.

Lauren Kaori Gurley, Jeff Stein and Aaron Blake contributed to this report.

