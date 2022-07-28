UK’s largest container port to ‘suspend’ due to strike after unite support | business news





The union has unveiled plans for a strike next month, which it said would “suspend” operations at Britain’s largest container port.

Unite threatened by disclosing the results of voting among members at Felixstowe, and was ultimately hired by international port operator CK Hutchison.

The union said workers supported industrial action over wages at 92% with 81% of the vote.

“This dispute is the result of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company’s offer of just a 5% pay raise to its employees,” Unite said.

“This is an effective pay cut, where the real (RPI) inflation rate is now 11.9%.

“Last year, the workforce received a wage increase that was below inflation of 1.4%.”

The proposed action, which Unite expected to begin next month with no substantial progress in resolving the dispute, is part of a broader union campaign for a wage settlement to protect members from a cost of living crisis.

It has already included rail and subway strikes, and more travel disruptions are expected.

Felixstowe hasn’t commented yet, but the potential disruption to the UK supply chain, which handles nearly half of UK container shipments, would have a devastating impact.

The confusion is not new as the backlog is set ahead of last year’s Christmas due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison is one of the world’s leading container terminal and port service operators.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The bottom line is that this is a very wealthy company that can raise their employees’ salaries well enough.

“Instead, we have decided to pay a huge dividend to our shareholders worth £100 million.

“Unite is focused on protecting the jobs, salaries and conditions of its members, and Felixstowe will support its members 100%.

“Workers shouldn’t pay for the pandemic with pay cuts.

“Unite has handled 360 disputes in a few months and we will do everything we can to protect our workers.”

A specific date for the proposed action has not been announced.

