Hunted: One in three people killed by US police were fleeing, data reveal | american police





Nearly a third of those killed by US police since 2015 were fleeing, fleeing or attempting to flee when the officer fired or used lethal force against them, the data reveals.

Over the past seven years, US police have killed more than 2,500 people who were fleeing, and those numbers have increased slightly in recent years, averaging around one murder a day of someone running or trying to s escape, according to Mapping Police Violence, a research group that tracks cases of lethal force.

In many cases, the encounters began with traffic stops, or there were no allegations of violence or serious crime prompting contact with the police. Some people were shot in the back while running and others were passengers in fleeing cars.

Two recent cases have sparked national outrage and protests. In Akron, Ohio on June 27, officers fired dozens of rounds at Jayland Walker, who was unarmed and running when he was killed. And last week, an officer in San Bernardino, Calif., got out of an unmarked car and immediately shot Robert Adams as he ran in the opposite direction.

Despite decades-long efforts to hold officers accountable for killing civilians, prosecutions remain extremely rare, the data shows. Of the 2,500 people killed fleeing since 2015, only 50 or 2% have resulted in criminal charges. The majority of these charges were dismissed or resulted in acquittals. Only nine officers were convicted, representing 0.35% of cases.

Police kill hundreds of fleeing people in the United States each year, but are rarely charged or convicted

Lawyers and experts say the data shows how the US justice system allows officers to kill with impunity and how reform efforts have failed to address fundamental flaws in policing.

In 2014 and 2015, at the start of this national conversation about racism in policing, the idea was that there are bad apples in policing, and if we just charge or firing these particularly bad officers, we could save lives and end police violence, said Samuel Sinyangwe, a data scientist and policy analyst who founded Mapping Police Violence, but this data shows it’s much more important than any individual officer.

Hunted

US police kill more people in days than many countries in years, with around 1,100 deaths a year since 2013. The numbers haven’t changed since the Black Lives Matter movement began, and they haven’t budged. since the murder of George Floyd inspired international protests in 2020.

Residents of Newark, New Jersey demonstrate to demand justice for Jayland Walker in July 2022. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

The law has for years allowed police to kill civilians in a wide variety of circumstances. In 1985, the United States Supreme Court ruled that officers could only use deadly force against a fleeing person if they had reasonable grounds to believe that person posed an imminent threat. But the court later said the officers’ state of mind and fear at the time were relevant to determining whether the shooting was justified. This means that a murder could be considered justified if the officer claimed he feared the person was armed or saw them gesturing towards their belt even though the victim turned out to be unarmed. and that the threat was non-existent.

As a result, very few police officers are charged. Adante Pointer, a civil rights attorney, said it was not difficult for officers to prevail when the case came down to what was going through the minds of the officer and the victim on the moment: the only person left to tell the story is the cop.

From 2022 to mid-July, officers have killed 633 people, including 202 who were fleeing. In 2021, 368 victims fled (32% of all murders); in 2020, 380 were on the run (33%); and in 2019, 325 were on the run (30%), according to Mapping Police Violence. The data is based on media reports of people trying to escape when they were killed, and it is considered incomplete. In about 10-20% of all cases each year, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Black Americans are disproportionately affected, accounting for 32% of those killed by police while fleeing, but representing only 13% of the American population. Black victims were even more overrepresented in cases involving people fleeing on foot, accounting for 35% to 54% of those deaths.

Black Americans are disproportionately killed while fleeing to the United States.

If a person runs away, there’s no reason to hunt them down, hunt them down like an animal, shoot them and kill them, said Paula McGowan, whose son, Ronell Foster, was killed then that he was fleeing in Vallejo, California in February 2018. The officer, Ryan McMahon, said he was trying to arrest Foster, a 33-year-old father of two, because he was riding his bicycle without a light. Within a minute of attempting to arrest him, the officer engaged in a struggle and shot Foster in the back of the head. Officials later claimed the unarmed man grabbed his flashlight and held it up in a threatening manner.

These officers are too excited and ready to shoot, said McGowan, who for years advocated for the officer to be fired and prosecuted. Instead, the officer shot another black man, Willie McCoy, a year later; he was one of six officers who fatally shot the 20-year-old who was sleeping in his car. The officer was fired in 2020 not for killing McCoy or Foster, but because the department said he put other officers at risk in McCoy’s shooting.

The city paid $5.7 million to the Fosters family in a civil settlement in 2020, but did not admit wrongdoing. A lawyer for McMahon previously said the officer was simply trying to talk to Mr Foster when he fled, adding that McMahon believed his actions were reasonable under the circumstances. Vallejo police did not respond to a request for comment.

Not only are these officers coping, but they can move on to bigger and better jobs while remaining broken and still trying to pick up the pieces, said Miguel Minjares, whose niece, 16-year-old Elena Ebbie Mondragon, was killed by police in Fremont, California.

Elena Ebbie Mondragon was killed by Fremont police in March 2017. Photo: Courtesy of Miguel Minjares

In March 2017, undercover officers fired into a leaking car, hitting Mondragon, then a passenger and pregnant. The officers suffered no criminal consequences. A sergeant continued to work as a sniper for the department, although he has since retired, and another involved in the operation continued to work as a training officer, records show.

You shoot into a moving car, which you shouldn’t have done, and you weren’t even close to hitting the person you were trying to target. And now you’re a sniper? said Minjares. When I hear sniper, I think of precision. That beats me. It shows the right of officers and the police department to put people where they want, no matter what they’ve done. It’s confusing and it’s heartbreaking.

In June, five years after the murder, the family won $21 million in a civil lawsuit, but it’s unclear if Fremont has changed any of its policies or practices.

A spokesperson for Fremont declined to comment on the Mondragon case and did not respond to questions about its policies.

The pressure to prevent the killings

In the rare cases where prosecutors file criminal charges against police who killed fleeing people, the process often takes years and usually ends with the officer winning, either with the judges or the prosecutors themselves. dismissing the charges or acquitting the jury.

Robert Adams, 23, was shot dead by police as he fled. Photo: Courtesy of the family

In a Florida case where an officer was investigating a shoplifting and fatally shot a fleeing man in a van, prosecutors filed charges but then dropped the case a week later, saying after a review of the evidence, it became apparent that it would be incredibly difficult to secure a conviction. In a case in Hawaii where officers killed a 16-year-old in a car, a judge last year dismissed all charges and blocked the case from going to trial.

For the nine escape cases where officers were found guilty or signed a plea agreement, the conviction and sentence were much lighter than in typical homicides. A Georgia officer who killed an unarmed man fleeing on foot was acquitted of manslaughter in 2019, for example, but found guilty of breaking his oath and sentenced to a year in prison. A San Diego sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty earlier this year to manslaughter after killing a man on the run, but he avoided state prison, instead receiving a year in prison. And a Tennessee deputy, convicted of criminally negligent homicide after shooting at a getaway car and killing the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was sentenced to community service.

Not only do these officers get away with it, but they can move on to bigger and better jobs while still being broke Miguel Minjares

With the criminal justice system deeming nearly all such killings lawful, advocates argued that cities should reduce unnecessary encounters with police that can turn deadly, with measures such as ending traffic stops for minor offenses and removing the mental health call police. There has also been a growing effort to ban officers from shooting at moving cars.

California passed a law in 2019 aimed at restricting the use of deadly force to cases where it was necessary to defend human life, not just reasonable. The law states that an officer can only kill a fleeing person if he thinks that person is going to do someone imminent harm. The new law also stipulated that prosecutors must consider officers’ actions leading up to the murder, which police groups said was irrelevant under previous standards.

But after it was passed, police departments across the state refused to comply and update their policies, said Adrianna Wong, senior attorney at the ACLU of Southern California, who has backed the bill. law. This is only beginning to change after years of legal disputes.

I think I was going to start seeing prosecutors looking at all the elements of the new law, but frankly, I’m not holding my breath based on the track record of state prosecutors. We never thought that this law was going to be a complete solution.

